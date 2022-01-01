Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve fudge

Katz's - Montrose image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jumbo Hot Fudge Sundae$7.99
Homemade vanilla ice cream layered with hot fudge, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, pecans, and a cherry
More about Katz's - Montrose
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2240 Navigation Ste. 800, Houston

Avg 4.2 (211 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fudge Brownie$4.00
Chocolate Fudge Brownie That's Big Enough To Share With A Friend.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Item pic

 

DaddyO’s Pizza - Spring Branch

2645 Gessner Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE$8.99
Moist chocolate fudge cake, layered with rich buttercream, covered in milk chocolate shavings
More about DaddyO’s Pizza - Spring Branch
Item pic

 

DaddyO's Pizza Memorial

861 Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE$8.99
Moist chocolate fudge cake, layered with rich buttercream, covered in milk chocolate shavings
More about DaddyO's Pizza Memorial
Item pic

 

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
To-Die-For Fudge Pecan Pie, 10 inch$35.00
The name says it all!
*Pie design as pictured.
Not-Quite-Baked Walnut Fudge Brownies$3.00
If you haven't tried our famous Brownie Batter Blow-Out Sundae after all these years, you're really missing a treat! The base of the BBB-O Sundae is none other than these extraordinary Not-Quite-Baked Walnut Fudge Brownies.
*Price per piece.
To-Die-For Fudge Pecan Pie a la mode, slice$9.95
The name says it all!
More about Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

Map

Map

