Fudge in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve fudge
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Jumbo Hot Fudge Sundae
|$7.99
Homemade vanilla ice cream layered with hot fudge, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, pecans, and a cherry
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
2240 Navigation Ste. 800, Houston
|Fudge Brownie
|$4.00
Chocolate Fudge Brownie That's Big Enough To Share With A Friend.
DaddyO’s Pizza - Spring Branch
2645 Gessner Rd, Houston
|CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE
|$8.99
Moist chocolate fudge cake, layered with rich buttercream, covered in milk chocolate shavings
DaddyO's Pizza Memorial
861 Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE
|$8.99
Moist chocolate fudge cake, layered with rich buttercream, covered in milk chocolate shavings
Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston
|To-Die-For Fudge Pecan Pie, 10 inch
|$35.00
The name says it all!
*Pie design as pictured.
|Not-Quite-Baked Walnut Fudge Brownies
|$3.00
If you haven't tried our famous Brownie Batter Blow-Out Sundae after all these years, you're really missing a treat! The base of the BBB-O Sundae is none other than these extraordinary Not-Quite-Baked Walnut Fudge Brownies.
*Price per piece.
|To-Die-For Fudge Pecan Pie a la mode, slice
|$9.95
The name says it all!