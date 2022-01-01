Garden salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Local Foods
Local Foods
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
|Garden Sammie Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, brussels, avocado spread, hummus, pickled onion, tomato, curried cauliflower, sprouts, lemon vinaigrette
More about Swanny's Grill
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Swanny's Grill
6224 Theall Road, Houston
|Garden Salad
|$6.99
A mix of green leaf and romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar and house made croutons. All of our dressings are house made (except the Caesar.) Comes with one dressing on the side, $ .25 for each additional dressing.