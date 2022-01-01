Garlic bread in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve garlic bread
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Russo's New York Pizzeria
5727 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
Our traditional family recipe. Add cheese for additional cost.
PIZZA • SALADS
Lasagna House
13306 Westheimer, Houston
|4 For $35 Family Package-Pick your entree, pick your salad and comes with garlic bread ready to GO!
|$35.00
GRILL
Better Luck Tomorrow
544 Yale St, Houston
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
with marinara for dipping
DaddyO’s Pizza - Spring Branch
2645 Gessner Rd, Houston
|GARLIC CHEESE BREAD
|$4.99
Two halves of a fresh hoagie roll, topped with garlic butter & whole-milk mozzarella, served with house marinara