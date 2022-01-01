Garlic bread in Houston

Garlic Bread image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Russo's New York Pizzeria

5727 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
Our traditional family recipe. Add cheese for additional cost.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria
Lasagna House image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lasagna House

13306 Westheimer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1103 reviews)
Takeout
4 For $35 Family Package-Pick your entree, pick your salad and comes with garlic bread ready to GO!$35.00
More about Lasagna House
Garlic Bread image

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria

306 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
Our traditional family recipe. Add cheese for additional cost.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria
Crust Pizza Co. image

 

Crust Pizza Co.

11550 Louetta Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.50
More about Crust Pizza Co.
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Better Luck Tomorrow

544 Yale St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (427 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
with marinara for dipping
More about Better Luck Tomorrow
Item pic

 

DaddyO’s Pizza - Spring Branch

2645 Gessner Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD$4.99
Two halves of a fresh hoagie roll, topped with garlic butter & whole-milk mozzarella, served with house marinara
More about DaddyO’s Pizza - Spring Branch

