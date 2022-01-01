Garlic chicken in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve garlic chicken
More about Local Foods Rice Village/LFM
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Foods Rice Village/LFM
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Fond Bone Broth, Garlic Black Radish Chicken Broth
|$10.00
More about Bob's Lounge & Grill - 6401 Hillcroft Avenue
Bob's Lounge & Grill - 6401 Hillcroft Avenue
6401 Hillcroft Avenue, Houston
|Garlic Chicken
|$10.99
More about Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|C4. Chicken w/ Garlic Sauce
w/ Red Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, Yellow Onion, Green Onion, & Celery
|Chicken w/ Garlic Sauce Party Tray
|$37.00
More about Morning Side Thai
Morning Side Thai
2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston
|LUNCH CRISPY GARLIC CHICKEN
|$11.95
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON
|Chicken Garlic Noodle Mi Xao Toi Ga
|$14.59
Hand-carved, wok-tossed egg noodle with Red Bird Farm's chicken breast, bok choy, broccoli, and napa cabbage.
Garnish: Cilantro.
Allergy: Dairy, Gluten, & Shellfish.
|Kid's Chicken Garlic Noodle Mi Xao Toi Ga
|$8.99
Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast with egg noodle, broccoli, and carrots.
Allergy: Soy & Gluten.