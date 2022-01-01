Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Local Foods image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods Rice Village/LFM

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fond Bone Broth, Garlic Black Radish Chicken Broth$10.00
More about Local Foods Rice Village/LFM
Main pic

 

Bob's Lounge & Grill - 6401 Hillcroft Avenue

6401 Hillcroft Avenue, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Chicken$10.99
More about Bob's Lounge & Grill - 6401 Hillcroft Avenue
Item pic

 

Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
C4. Chicken w/ Garlic Sauce
w/ Red Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, Yellow Onion, Green Onion, & Celery
Chicken w/ Garlic Sauce Party Tray$37.00
More about Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
Consumer pic

 

Morning Side Thai

2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LUNCH CRISPY GARLIC CHICKEN$11.95
More about Morning Side Thai
Lúa Viet Kitchen image

 

Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Garlic Noodle Mi Xao Toi Ga$14.59
Hand-carved, wok-tossed egg noodle with Red Bird Farm's chicken breast, bok choy, broccoli, and napa cabbage.
Garnish: Cilantro.
Allergy: Dairy, Gluten, & Shellfish.
Kid's Chicken Garlic Noodle Mi Xao Toi Ga$8.99
Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast with egg noodle, broccoli, and carrots.
Allergy: Soy & Gluten.
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose

