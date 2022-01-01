Garlic knots in Houston

Truffle Garlic Knots image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Russo's New York Pizzeria

5727 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Truffle Garlic Knots$10.00
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria
Truffle Garlic Knots image

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria

306 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Truffle Garlic Knots$10.00
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo's homemade marinara sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria
Garlic Knots image

 

Crust Pizza Co.

11550 Louetta Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$6.50
Fresh dough knots with Italian herbs, garlic butter, chopped garlic and Parmesan served with marinara sauce.
More about Crust Pizza Co.
Garlic Knots image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Rudyard's

2010 Waugh Dr, Houston

Avg 4.2 (717 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Knots$8.00
Our bad ass dough knotted up with fermented
garlic thyme butter, fresh basil, DOP parm & a
side of pizza sauce
More about Rudyard's

