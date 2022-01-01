Garlic knots in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve garlic knots
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Russo's New York Pizzeria
5727 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Truffle Garlic Knots
|$10.00
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria
Russo's New York Pizzeria
306 Gray Street, Houston
|Truffle Garlic Knots
|$10.00
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
More about Crust Pizza Co.
Crust Pizza Co.
11550 Louetta Rd, Houston
|Garlic Knots
|$6.50
Fresh dough knots with Italian herbs, garlic butter, chopped garlic and Parmesan served with marinara sauce.