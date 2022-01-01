Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic parmesan in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve garlic parmesan

Main pic

 

Adair Kitchen - West University

5176 Buffalo Speedway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Parmesan Garlic Mashed Potatoes$5.00
A single side of Parmesan Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Garlic Parmesan Truffle Fries$8.00
with truffle aioli and spicy ketchup
More about Adair Kitchen - West University
Adair Kitchen image

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Parmesan Garlic Mashed Potatoes$5.00
A single side of Parmesan Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Garlic Parmesan Truffle Fries$8.00
with truffle aioli and spicy ketchup
More about Adair Kitchen
Item pic

 

Antone's Famous Po' Boys - Galleria Area

4520 San Felipe #200, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Parmesan Garlic Fries$3.50
Fresh Cut Fries with Parmesan & Garlic
More about Antone's Famous Po' Boys - Galleria Area
The Wing Boss image

 

The Wing Boss

7820 Almeda Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Parmesan Garlic$1.00
More about The Wing Boss
Item pic

 

Antone's Famous Po' Boys - Greater Heights Area

2724 West TC Jester, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Parmesan Garlic Fries$3.50
Fresh Cut Fries with Parmesan & Garlic
More about Antone's Famous Po' Boys - Greater Heights Area
Pour Behavior image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Pour Behavior

2211 Travis Street, Houston

Avg 3.7 (1049 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Garlic Parmesan & Spinach Pizza$18.00
More about Pour Behavior

