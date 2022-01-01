Garlic parmesan in Houston
Adair Kitchen - West University
5176 Buffalo Speedway, Houston
|Parmesan Garlic Mashed Potatoes
|$5.00
A single side of Parmesan Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
|Garlic Parmesan Truffle Fries
|$8.00
with truffle aioli and spicy ketchup
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Parmesan Garlic Mashed Potatoes
|$5.00
A single side of Parmesan Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
|Garlic Parmesan Truffle Fries
|$8.00
with truffle aioli and spicy ketchup
Antone's Famous Po' Boys - Galleria Area
4520 San Felipe #200, Houston
|Parmesan Garlic Fries
|$3.50
Fresh Cut Fries with Parmesan & Garlic
Antone's Famous Po' Boys - Greater Heights Area
2724 West TC Jester, Houston
|Parmesan Garlic Fries
|$3.50
Fresh Cut Fries with Parmesan & Garlic