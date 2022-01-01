General tso tofu in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve general tso tofu
Kim Son Cafe
2512 Rice Blvd, Houston
|(L) GENERAL TSO'S TOFU
|$14.70
Served with vegetable fried rice. Steamed white or brown rice available upon request.
Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|General Tso’s Tofu
|$12.95
|Lunch General Tso Tofu
|$10.95
Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|V7. General Tso's Tofu
w/ Broccoli