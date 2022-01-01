German chocolate cake in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve german chocolate cake
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston
|German Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston
|German Chocolate Cake, 9 inch
|$60.00
Moist chocolate cake with our homemade caramel-coconut-pecan filling. Iced with chocolate buttercream.
*Cake design as pictured.
|German Chocolate Cake, slice
|$9.95
Moist chocolate cake with our homemade caramel-coconut-pecan filling. Iced with chocolate buttercream.