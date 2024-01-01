Glass noodles in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve glass noodles
Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Tofu & Glass Noodle Soup(L)
|$15.95
|Tofu & Glass Noodle Soup(M)
|$12.95
Nara Thai - Washington
4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston
|Pad Woon Sen (Glass Noodle Stir Fry)
Protein stir-fried with glass noodles, eggs, napa cabbage, tomatoes, and green onions in our house brown sauce
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston
|Stir Fried Glass Noodles
|$17.00
Pad Woon Sen: Stir Fried Bean crystal noodles with chicken or tofu.
|Glass Noodles Salad
|$17.00
Yum Woon Sen: Thai Glass Noodles Salad with Fresh Chopped Vegetables and Herbs with choice of Chicken, Pork, Shrimp (+$2) or Combo (+$3). *low calorie / low carb*
Nara Thai - North Houston
850 FM 1960 RD W, Houston
|Pad Woon Sen (Glass Noodle Stir Fry)
Protein stir-fried with glass noodles, eggs, napa cabbage, tomatoes, and green onions in our house brown sauce
Leven Bakery & Café
4191 Bellaire Blvd ste 125, Houston
|Glass Noodle Bowl
|$16.00
sweet potato noodles, cashews, pickled shiitake mushrooms, carrots, baby spinach, chile crisp