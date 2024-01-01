Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Glass noodles in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve glass noodles

Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu & Glass Noodle Soup(L)$15.95
Tofu & Glass Noodle Soup(M)$12.95
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
Item pic

 

Nara Thai - Washington

4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Woon Sen (Glass Noodle Stir Fry)
Protein stir-fried with glass noodles, eggs, napa cabbage, tomatoes, and green onions in our house brown sauce
More about Nara Thai - Washington
Item pic

 

Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stir Fried Glass Noodles$17.00
Pad Woon Sen: Stir Fried Bean crystal noodles with chicken or tofu.
Glass Noodles Salad$17.00
Yum Woon Sen: Thai Glass Noodles Salad with Fresh Chopped Vegetables and Herbs with choice of Chicken, Pork, Shrimp (+$2) or Combo (+$3). *low calorie / low carb*
More about Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Nara Thai - North Houston

850 FM 1960 RD W, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Woon Sen (Glass Noodle Stir Fry)
Protein stir-fried with glass noodles, eggs, napa cabbage, tomatoes, and green onions in our house brown sauce
More about Nara Thai - North Houston
Item pic

 

Leven Bakery & Café

4191 Bellaire Blvd ste 125, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Glass Noodle Bowl$16.00
sweet potato noodles, cashews, pickled shiitake mushrooms, carrots, baby spinach, chile crisp
More about Leven Bakery & Café
Adair Kitchen image

 

Adair Kitchen - Adair Kitchen - San Felipe

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Glass Noodle Bowl$14.00
sweet potato glass noodle, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, bean sprouts, togarashi, red pepper
More about Adair Kitchen - Adair Kitchen - San Felipe

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Shrimp Basket

Veggie Rolls

Tortilla Soup

Tzatziki

Pecan Pies

Falafel Sandwiches

Teriyaki Bowls

Green Beans

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

No reviews yet

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston