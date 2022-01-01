Goat cheese salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve goat cheese salad
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Beet & Goat Cheese Salad Box Lunch
|$15.00
roasted beets, baby arugula, goat cheese, blood oranges, almonds, pumpernickel chips, orange tarragon vinaigrette. All salad boxes come with a side or fresh fruit
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Blackened Shrimp & Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.25
Grilled shrimp, spinach leaves, roasted bell pepper, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Crust Pizza Co.
11550 Louetta Rd, Houston
|Crusted Goat Cheese Salad
|$8.50
Warm crusted goat cheese atop a baby spinach salad with walnuts, cranberries, and crispy bacon drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette
Revival Market
550 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Pear & Goat Cheese Salad
|$15.00
local pear, TX goat cheese, spiced walnuts, baby spinach, mulled red wine vinaigrette
Common Bond Brasserie
800 Capitol Street, Houston
Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant
3601 Kirby Dr, Houston
|Spinach + Goat Cheese Salad
|$6.50
baby spinach dressed with caramelized red onions and warm goat cheese crusted with toasted pumpkin seeds, with our hibiscus-infused vinaigrette and toasted pepitas
|Spinach + Goat Cheese Salad
|$7.00
