Gorditas in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve gorditas
Doña Leti’s
7340 Washington ave, Houston
|Birria Plate Gorditas
|$15.00
Two huge handmade Gorditas stuffed with flavorful beans, cheeses, and our famous slow roasted birria beef. Served with veggies on the side as well as a bacon wrapped jalapeno, an order of homemade rice, and our delicious consome for dipping
|Gordita
|$6.00
Our delicious gorditas are sliced open and stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, beans, and tomato.
El Venado - 6502 Washington
6502 Washington, Houston
|Gorditas
|$14.00