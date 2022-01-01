Greek salad in Houston

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston image

 

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston

2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$13.00
Baby greens , tomato, red onion, Kalamata olives, and pepperoncinis with a side of house vinaigrette.
More about Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
Greek Salad image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Russo's New York Pizzeria

5727 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$7.00
Garden-fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, and fresh Romaine lettuce sprinkled with feta cheese and Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria
Greek Salad image

 

The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36

2221 W Alabama St,, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$8.40
A Romaine Lettuce Greek Salad served with Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Pepperoncini, Bell Peppers, Topped with Feta Cheese. Served with Pita.
More about The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36
Greek Salad image

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria

306 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$7.00
Garden-fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, and fresh Romaine lettuce sprinkled with feta cheese and Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria

