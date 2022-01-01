Green beans in Houston

Green beans in
Green Beans
Houston restaurants that serve green beans
Killen's Heights
101 Heights Blvd, Houston
No reviews yet
Green Beans
$9.00
More about Killen's Heights
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Swanny's Grill
6224 Theall Road, Houston
Avg 4.4
(520 reviews)
Green Beans
$3.49
Whole green beans sautéed in butter and seasoning.
More about Swanny's Grill
