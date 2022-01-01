Grilled cheese sandwiches in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches
My Life Cafe 1
13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich Meal
|$6.99
American cheese on your choice of grilled bread. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich Only
|$4.99
American cheese on your choice of grilled bread.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Slowpokes
2925 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$6.50
Common Bond Bistro
2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
My Life Cafe 2
10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich Only
|$4.99
American cheese on your choice of grilled bread.
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich Meal
|$6.99
American cheese on your choice of grilled bread. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
Rodeo Goat
2105 Dallas Street, Houston
|GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
|$5.00
A grilled cheese sammy on a toasted brioche bun
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Slowpokes
1203 W 34th St. Suite D., Houston
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$6.50
Senate Avenue Brewing Company
16000 Dillard Drive Suite F, Jersey Village
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$7.00
With Fries
Common Bond Brasserie
800 Capitol Street, Houston
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
SMOKED SALMON
Slowpokes
8147 B Long Point Rd., Houston
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$6.50
Burger Nation NASA
1400 E Nasa Parkway, Houston
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$4.29
Served With Fries
SEAFOOD
Ta'Nis Restaurant & Daiquiri Bar
25 Berry Rd A1, Houston
|Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$3.99