Grilled chicken in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Taco.
|$3.29
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
TACOS
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hangar Kitchen
8800 Telephone Rd, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$10.00
Grilled Chicken • Bacon • Swiss • Tomato • Lettuce • Mayo
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
218 Gray Street, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$9.95
Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken
SALADS
Studewood Cantine
1111 Studewood, Houston
|Tortilla Soup (w/ grilled chicken)
|$12.00
Goode Co. Taqueria
4902 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Mesquite Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.75
Mesquite grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, mandarin oranges, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, toasted croutons, and sliced avocado on a bed of Romaine lettuce with cilantro dressing on the side.
TACOS
GRILL
Emporio Brazilian Grill
12288 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Tropical Chicken Grilled
|$16.99
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
922 A Holman, Houston
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
LIT Chicken
712 Main Street #106 Houston, Houston
|Suya Grilled Chicken Bowl
|$10.50
Hughie's Tavern & Grill
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Banh Mi
|$7.25
Toasted baguette topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, & Vietnamese mayo
TACOS • SALADS
TACOS
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
114 VINTAGE PARK BLVD., Houston
|Grilled Chicken
|$8.95
Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Swanny's Grill
6224 Theall Road, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$13.99
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with citrus, wine cream sauce and your choice of two sides.
TACOS
