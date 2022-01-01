Grilled chicken in Houston

Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA image

 

Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA

910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Taco.$3.29
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
More about Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (3594 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Taco.$3.29
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
More about Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
Hangar Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hangar Kitchen

8800 Telephone Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (81 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Club$10.00
Grilled Chicken • Bacon • Swiss • Tomato • Lettuce • Mayo
More about Hangar Kitchen
Grilled Chicken Panini image

 

CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee

218 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Panini$9.95
Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken
More about CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
Studewood Cantine image

SALADS

Studewood Cantine

1111 Studewood, Houston

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Tortilla Soup (w/ grilled chicken)$12.00
More about Studewood Cantine
Goode Co. Taqueria image

 

Goode Co. Taqueria

4902 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mesquite Grilled Chicken Salad$15.75
Mesquite grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, mandarin oranges, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, toasted croutons, and sliced avocado on a bed of Romaine lettuce with cilantro dressing on the side.
More about Goode Co. Taqueria
Tacos A Go Go image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go

3704 Main st, Houston

Avg 4.5 (5674 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Taco.$3.29
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
More about Tacos A Go Go
Emporio Brazilian Grill image

GRILL

Emporio Brazilian Grill

12288 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1439 reviews)
Takeout
Tropical Chicken Grilled$16.99
More about Emporio Brazilian Grill
The Brass Tap image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

922 A Holman, Houston

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
LIT Chicken image

 

LIT Chicken

712 Main Street #106 Houston, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Suya Grilled Chicken Bowl$10.50
More about LIT Chicken
Hughie's Tavern & Grill image

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Banh Mi$7.25
Toasted baguette topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, & Vietnamese mayo
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill
Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering image

TACOS • SALADS

Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering

3401 W T C Jester Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3089 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Taco$2.99
More about Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering
Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST image

 

Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST

3401 W Tc Jester Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Taco.$3.29
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
More about Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (3594 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Taco$2.99
More about Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering
Grilled Chicken image

 

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

114 VINTAGE PARK BLVD., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$8.95
Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken
More about Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
Swanny's Grill image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Swanny's Grill

6224 Theall Road, Houston

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Dinner$13.99
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with citrus, wine cream sauce and your choice of two sides.
More about Swanny's Grill
Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery

3704 Main St, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1988 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Taco$2.99
More about Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery
Tacos A Go Go image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go

3704 Main St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (5674 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.39
More about Tacos A Go Go
Consumer pic

 

Tacos A Go Go - Greenway

3773 Richmond Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Taco.$3.29
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
More about Tacos A Go Go - Greenway

Map

Map

