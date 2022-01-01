Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack image

 

Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack

3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.25
More about Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
55. Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
More about El Rey Taqueria
Item pic

 

Franks Grill

4236 HWY 6 N, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.00
More about Franks Grill
Goode Co. Taqueria image

 

Goode Co. Taqueria

4902 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mesquite Grilled Chicken Salad$15.75
Mesquite grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, mandarin oranges, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, toasted croutons, and sliced avocado on a bed of Romaine lettuce with cilantro dressing on the side.
More about Goode Co. Taqueria
Killen's Heights image

 

Killen's Heights

101 Heights Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad$15.00
Sliced Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, Tomato, Avocado
More about Killen's Heights
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad$12.95
More about Kim Son - Houston
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
55. Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Hughie's Tavern & Grill image

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Kale Salad$12.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill
Preslee's image

SANDWICHES

Preslee's

1430 W 19th, Houston

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
House Salad with Grilled Chicken$9.95
Fresh greens, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, tomatoes, onions, purple cabbage, grilled chicken and your choice of dressing, served with a drink
More about Preslee's
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salad - Chicken$11.25
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch

10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$7.99
More about Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd image

 

Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd

4659 Telephone Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.30
Grilled marinated chicken breast served on mixed greens, topped with two cheeses, tomatoes & black olives
More about Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd
Item pic

 

Antone's Famous Po'Boys

4520 San Felipe #200, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$8.95
Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing on Romaine (Salad Size 9-10 oz.).
Grilled Chicken Arugula Salad$8.95
Chicken Breast, Candied Pecans, Dates, and Feta Cheese on a mix of Arugula and Radicchio with a Lemon-Caesar Dressing
More about Antone's Famous Po'Boys
Item pic

 

Antone's Famous Po'Boys

2724 West TC Jester, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$8.95
Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing on Romaine (Salad size is 9-10 oz.)
Grilled Chicken Arugula Salad$8.95
Chicken Breast, Candied Pecans, Dates, and Feta Cheese on a mix of Arugula and Radicchio with a Lemon-Caesar Dressing
More about Antone's Famous Po'Boys
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

LA Burgers and Daiquiris

3755 N MacGregor, Houston

Avg 3.7 (249 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flame Grilled Chicken Breast Salad$8.50
Fresh salad with mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, croutons and flamed grilled chicken breast.
More about LA Burgers and Daiquiris
Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza

1777 Airline Dr, Houston

Avg 3.5 (408 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.75
MIXED LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, CUCUMBER AND BLACK OLIVES.
TOPPED WITH GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST.
More about Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

910 Shephard DR, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
55. Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Item pic

 

The Waffle Bus

1540 W Alabama St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Garlic Butter Croutons, Chopped Hard Boiled Egg, and Bacon Bits with Honey Mustard or Ranch
More about The Waffle Bus
Item pic

 

Burger Nation NASA

1400 E Nasa Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$7.50
More about Burger Nation NASA
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS

Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown

7118 Bellaire Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1454 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.30
Grilled marinated chicken breast served on mixed greens, topped with two cheeses, tomatoes & black olives
More about Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown
Item pic

 

The Waffle Bus

1835 N. Shepherd Dr. Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Garlic Butter Croutons, Chopped Hard Boiled Egg, and Bacon Bits with Honey Mustard or Ranch
More about The Waffle Bus
Pecan Creek Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pecan Creek Grille

1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2556 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Breast Salad (Grilled or Fried)$9.89
More about Pecan Creek Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Trinity Street Food

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken MA Salad$14.00
Grilled honey chicken with Tamari (GTF) sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrots top with mango and avocado, served with sweet and sour and peanut sauce
More about Trinity Street Food

