Grilled chicken salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.25
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
El Rey Taqueria
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
|55. Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
Goode Co. Taqueria
4902 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Mesquite Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.75
Mesquite grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, mandarin oranges, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, toasted croutons, and sliced avocado on a bed of Romaine lettuce with cilantro dressing on the side.
Killen's Heights
101 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Sliced Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, Tomato, Avocado
Kim Son - Houston
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.95
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|55. Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
Hughie's Tavern & Grill
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Kale Salad
|$12.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES
Preslee's
1430 W 19th, Houston
|House Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$9.95
Fresh greens, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, tomatoes, onions, purple cabbage, grilled chicken and your choice of dressing, served with a drink
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Grilled Salad - Chicken
|$11.25
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston
|GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$7.99
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd
4659 Telephone Road, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.30
Grilled marinated chicken breast served on mixed greens, topped with two cheeses, tomatoes & black olives
Antone's Famous Po'Boys
4520 San Felipe #200, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.95
Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing on Romaine (Salad Size 9-10 oz.).
|Grilled Chicken Arugula Salad
|$8.95
Chicken Breast, Candied Pecans, Dates, and Feta Cheese on a mix of Arugula and Radicchio with a Lemon-Caesar Dressing
Antone's Famous Po'Boys
2724 West TC Jester, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.95
Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing on Romaine (Salad size is 9-10 oz.)
|Grilled Chicken Arugula Salad
|$8.95
Chicken Breast, Candied Pecans, Dates, and Feta Cheese on a mix of Arugula and Radicchio with a Lemon-Caesar Dressing
FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS
LA Burgers and Daiquiris
3755 N MacGregor, Houston
|Flame Grilled Chicken Breast Salad
|$8.50
Fresh salad with mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, croutons and flamed grilled chicken breast.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza
1777 Airline Dr, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.75
MIXED LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, CUCUMBER AND BLACK OLIVES.
TOPPED WITH GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST.
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
910 Shephard DR, Houston
|55. Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
The Waffle Bus
1540 W Alabama St, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Garlic Butter Croutons, Chopped Hard Boiled Egg, and Bacon Bits with Honey Mustard or Ranch
Burger Nation NASA
1400 E Nasa Parkway, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$7.50
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS
Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown
7118 Bellaire Blvd, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.30
Grilled marinated chicken breast served on mixed greens, topped with two cheeses, tomatoes & black olives
The Waffle Bus
1835 N. Shepherd Dr. Suite A, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Garlic Butter Croutons, Chopped Hard Boiled Egg, and Bacon Bits with Honey Mustard or Ranch
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pecan Creek Grille
1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100, Houston
|Chicken Breast Salad (Grilled or Fried)
|$9.89