Grilled chicken sandwiches in Houston

My Life Cafe 1
13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich Only
|$6.99
Grilled chicken breast served on bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal
|$8.99
Grilled chicken breast served on bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.
Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Grill
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
2929 Allen Parkway, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V
363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
Christian's Tailgate West U
5114 kirby drive, houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
cheddar, avocado, dijonnaise, heirloom tomato, butter lettuce, challah
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
El Rey Taqueria
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
|39. Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Grilled chicken & veggies, topped with swiss cheese, served on a toasted baguette
High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
1233 W. Loop South, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
2820 white oak drive, houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
16290 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
On a grilled challah bun with lettuce and tomato
High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
1177 West Loop South #100, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
My Life Cafe 2
10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich Only
|$6.99
Grilled chicken breast served on bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal
|$8.99
Grilled chicken breast served on bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.
Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|39. Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Grilled chicken & veggies, topped with swiss cheese, served on a toasted baguette
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Heights
2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
On a grilled challah bun with lettuce and tomato
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tapester's Grill
4520 Beechnut St., Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
juicy goodness on a house made bun with pickles and side of remoulade sauce
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
2000 bagby st 106, houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant
2104 Lyons Avenue, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken on home made focaccia with fresh mozzarella, pickled green tomatoes with preserved lemon mayo.
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd
4659 Telephone Road, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.75
Grilled chicken with cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
1010 highway 6 N, houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
High Tower Cafe #13 Corp Drive
5959 Corporate Drive, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS
LA Burgers and Daiquiris
3755 N MacGregor, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.14
Grilled chicken breast seasoned to perfection!
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
910 Shephard DR, Houston
|39. Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Grilled chicken & veggies, topped with swiss cheese, served on a toasted baguette
The Waffle Bus
1540 W Alabama St, Houston
|Nashville HOT Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Brioche)
|$9.99
spicy grilled chicken sandwich with housemade coleslaw, pickles, and thunder sauce on a hot buttered brioche bun.
High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
2 Riverway, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Swanny's Grill
6224 Theall Road, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Grilled chicken and grilled onions on a Sheila Partin sweet sourdough bun. You have the option to choose from beef, chicken, pulled pork, turkey and chicken salad from the "Choose Patty" modifier.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Grilled chicken topped with grilled onions and served on a Sheila Partin Sweet Sourdough bun. Be sure and ask for mayo or mustard!
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS
Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown
7118 Bellaire Blvd, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.75
Grilled chicken with cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo