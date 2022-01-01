Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Houston
  • /
  • Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Houston restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 1

13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Only$6.99
Grilled chicken breast served on bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal$8.99
Grilled chicken breast served on bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.
Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
More about My Life Cafe 1
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Grill

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2821 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Frank's Grill
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #9 AIG

2929 Allen Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
More about High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V

363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
More about High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V
Christian's Tailgate West U image

 

Christian's Tailgate West U

5114 kirby drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Christian's Tailgate West U
Brasil image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
cheddar, avocado, dijonnaise, heirloom tomato, butter lettuce, challah
More about Brasil
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
39. Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Grilled chicken & veggies, topped with swiss cheese, served on a toasted baguette
More about El Rey Taqueria
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S

1233 W. Loop South, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
More about High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill image

 

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill

2820 white oak drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten

16290 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
More about High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.99
On a grilled challah bun with lettuce and tomato
More about Katz's - Montrose
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop

1177 West Loop South #100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
More about High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 2

10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Only$6.99
Grilled chicken breast served on bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal$8.99
Grilled chicken breast served on bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.
Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
More about My Life Cafe 2
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
39. Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Grilled chicken & veggies, topped with swiss cheese, served on a toasted baguette
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.99
On a grilled challah bun with lettuce and tomato
More about Katz's - Heights
Tapester's Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tapester's Grill

4520 Beechnut St., Houston

Avg 4.5 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
juicy goodness on a house made bun with pickles and side of remoulade sauce
More about Tapester's Grill
Preslee's image

SANDWICHES

Preslee's

1430 W 19th, Houston

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.95
More about Preslee's
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown image

 

Christian's Tailgate - Midtown

2000 bagby st 106, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
Item pic

 

Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant

2104 Lyons Avenue, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken on home made focaccia with fresh mozzarella, pickled green tomatoes with preserved lemon mayo.
More about Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd image

 

Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd

4659 Telephone Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.75
Grilled chicken with cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
More about Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor

1010 highway 6 N, houston

Avg 3.8 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #13 Corp Drive

5959 Corporate Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
More about High Tower Cafe #13 Corp Drive
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

LA Burgers and Daiquiris

3755 N MacGregor, Houston

Avg 3.7 (249 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.14
Grilled chicken breast seasoned to perfection!
More about LA Burgers and Daiquiris
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

910 Shephard DR, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
39. Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Grilled chicken & veggies, topped with swiss cheese, served on a toasted baguette
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Item pic

 

The Waffle Bus

1540 W Alabama St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nashville HOT Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Brioche)$9.99
spicy grilled chicken sandwich with housemade coleslaw, pickles, and thunder sauce on a hot buttered brioche bun.
More about The Waffle Bus
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway

2 Riverway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
More about High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
Swanny's Grill image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Swanny's Grill

6224 Theall Road, Houston

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Grilled chicken and grilled onions on a Sheila Partin sweet sourdough bun. You have the option to choose from beef, chicken, pulled pork, turkey and chicken salad from the "Choose Patty" modifier.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Grilled chicken topped with grilled onions and served on a Sheila Partin Sweet Sourdough bun. Be sure and ask for mayo or mustard!
More about Swanny's Grill
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS

Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown

7118 Bellaire Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1454 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.75
Grilled chicken with cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
More about Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown
Item pic

 

The Waffle Bus

1835 N. Shepherd Dr. Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville HOT Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Brioche)$9.99
spicy grilled chicken sandwich with housemade coleslaw, pickles, and thunder sauce on a hot buttered brioche bun.
More about The Waffle Bus

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Carne Asada

Chicken Pitas

Green Beans

Chicken Pasta

Chocolate Truffle Cake

Greek Salad

Cheese Enchiladas

Blintz

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston