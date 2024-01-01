Grilled chicken wraps in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ember & Greens
9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Wrap 1P
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, romaine, shredded carrots, julienned cucumber, tomatoes, and house made jalapeno ranch in a sun-dried tomato wrap. Served with a small side of fruit. Substitute Parmesan Truffle Fries for $3
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Urban American Kitchen - Urban American Kitchen
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, spring mix, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, cilantro mayo
Flying Saucer - Houston
705 Main Street, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, sun-dried tomato, red onions, parm cheese
& Caesar dressing. Served with choice of side and a pickle spear.