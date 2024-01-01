Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken wraps in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

E&G Wrap image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ember & Greens

9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston

Avg 4.8 (241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Wrap 1P$17.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, romaine, shredded carrots, julienned cucumber, tomatoes, and house made jalapeno ranch in a sun-dried tomato wrap. Served with a small side of fruit. Substitute Parmesan Truffle Fries for $3
More about Ember & Greens
Urban American Kitchen image

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen - Urban American Kitchen

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, spring mix, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, cilantro mayo
More about Urban American Kitchen - Urban American Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Flying Saucer - Houston

705 Main Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, sun-dried tomato, red onions, parm cheese
& Caesar dressing. Served with choice of side and a pickle spear.
More about Flying Saucer - Houston
Banner pic

 

LuLoo's Day & Night

1223 West 34th Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Grilled Chicken Breast • Romaine • Shaved Parmesan • Croutons • Creamy Caesar • Grilled Flour Tortilla
More about LuLoo's Day & Night

