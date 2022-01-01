Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled salmon salad in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve grilled salmon salad

Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon with Iceberg Wedge Salad$18.00
Chunky feta jalapeño dressing and cucumber dill salad.
More about Local Table
Consumer pic

 

A Moveable Feast

9341 Katy Fwy, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Atlantic Salmon Salad$16.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon Salad$16.99
Salmon served on a crispy bed of fresh mixed greens with artichoke hearts, olives, and tomatoes
More about A Moveable Feast
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria - Bunker Hill

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
57. Grilled Salmon Salad$14.99
Grilled salmon, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
More about El Rey Taqueria - Bunker Hill
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - North Loop

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
57. Grilled Salmon Salad$14.99
Grilled Salmon, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - North Loop
Item pic

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Kale Salad$16.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salad - Salmon$15.95
Spring mix, tomato, carrots, boiled egg, cheese, with house made ranch topped with Mesquite Grilled Salmon
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - Shepherd

910 Shephard DR, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
57. Grilled Salmon Salad$14.99
Grilled salmon, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - Shepherd
Consumer pic

 

Local Table - Garden Oaks

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon with Iceberg Wedge Salad & Pearl Couscous salad$18.00
Chunky feta jalapeño dressing and orzo pasta salad.
More about Local Table - Garden Oaks

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Teriyaki

Ham Sandwiches

Samosa

Egg Rolls

Mango Shakes

Gyro Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston