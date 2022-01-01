Grilled salmon salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve grilled salmon salad
More about Local Table
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Grilled Salmon with Iceberg Wedge Salad
|$18.00
Chunky feta jalapeño dressing and cucumber dill salad.
More about A Moveable Feast
A Moveable Feast
9341 Katy Fwy, Houston
|Grilled Atlantic Salmon Salad
|$16.99
|Grilled Atlantic Salmon Salad
|$16.99
Salmon served on a crispy bed of fresh mixed greens with artichoke hearts, olives, and tomatoes
More about El Rey Taqueria - Bunker Hill
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
El Rey Taqueria - Bunker Hill
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
|57. Grilled Salmon Salad
|$14.99
Grilled salmon, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - North Loop
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - North Loop
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|57. Grilled Salmon Salad
|$14.99
Grilled Salmon, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St
Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Grilled Salmon Kale Salad
|$16.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Grilled Salad - Salmon
|$15.95
Spring mix, tomato, carrots, boiled egg, cheese, with house made ranch topped with Mesquite Grilled Salmon
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - Shepherd
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - Shepherd
910 Shephard DR, Houston
|57. Grilled Salmon Salad
|$14.99
Grilled salmon, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette