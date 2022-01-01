Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled shrimp salad in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve grilled shrimp salad

Katz's - Montrose image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Salad$16.99
Shrimp with roasted sweet corn, crispy chickpeas, quinoa crunch, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese and mixed greens. Tossed in fresh tomato vinaigrette
More about Katz's - Montrose
Katz's - Heights image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Salad$16.99
Shrimp with roasted sweet corn, crispy chickpeas, quinoa crunch, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese and mixed greens. Tossed in fresh tomato vinaigrette
More about Katz's - Heights
Hughie's Tavern & Grill image

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Kale Salad$13.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salad - Shrimp$15.25
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch

10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD$9.99
More about Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd image

 

Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd

4659 Telephone Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Salad$11.60
Mixed greens topped with garlic butter shrimp, two cheeses, tomatoes & black olives
More about Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS

Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown

7118 Bellaire Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1454 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Salad$11.60
Mixed greens topped with garlic butter shrimp, two cheeses, tomatoes & black olives
More about Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown

