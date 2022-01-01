Grilled shrimp salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve grilled shrimp salad
More about Katz's - Montrose
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$16.99
Shrimp with roasted sweet corn, crispy chickpeas, quinoa crunch, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese and mixed greens. Tossed in fresh tomato vinaigrette
More about Katz's - Heights
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Heights
2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$16.99
Shrimp with roasted sweet corn, crispy chickpeas, quinoa crunch, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese and mixed greens. Tossed in fresh tomato vinaigrette
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill
Hughie's Tavern & Grill
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Grilled Shrimp Kale Salad
|$13.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Grilled Salad - Shrimp
|$15.25
More about Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston
|GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD
|$9.99
More about Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd
4659 Telephone Road, Houston
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$11.60
Mixed greens topped with garlic butter shrimp, two cheeses, tomatoes & black olives