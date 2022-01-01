Grilled steaks in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve grilled steaks
More about Frank's Grill - Mangum Road
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Grill - Mangum Road
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
|Hamburger Steak (8 oz) w/ Grilled Onions
|$10.95
More about Cowboys and Indians Tex-In Kithcen
FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowboys and Indians Tex-In Kithcen
519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON
|Fire Grill Steak Tikka
|$21.15
Our signature marinated beef tikka fire grilled with veggies.
More about Hearsay - Discovery Green
FRENCH FRIES
Hearsay - Discovery Green
1515 Dallas Street, Houston
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$21.00
Grilled Steak, Mixed greens, blue cheese, tomato, red onion, soft boiled egg, avocado, crispy strips
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston
|Grilled Tuna Steak Sandwich
|$26.95
Lettuce, tomato & onion on a molasses wheat bun
More about True Craft Market & Catering - 1024 Campbell Rd
True Craft Market & Catering - 1024 Campbell Rd
1024 Campbell Rd, Houston
|Wood-fire Grilled Steak
|$14.50
Grilled Steak Sandwich, Muenster cheese, Mixed Greens, Smothered Onions, House Lemon & Garlic Aioli.
|Grilled Skirt Steak Dinner Kit
|$14.50
Per Serving:
-(1) Serving Grilled Beef Skirt Steak
-Roasted Broccoli & Mushrooms
-House Dirty Rice