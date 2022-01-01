Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Grill - Mangum Road

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2821 reviews)
Takeout
Hamburger Steak (8 oz) w/ Grilled Onions$10.95
More about Frank's Grill - Mangum Road
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboys and Indians Tex-In Kithcen

519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (1733 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fire Grill Steak Tikka$21.15
Our signature marinated beef tikka fire grilled with veggies.
More about Cowboys and Indians Tex-In Kithcen
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay - Discovery Green

1515 Dallas Street, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak Salad$21.00
Grilled Steak, Mixed greens, blue cheese, tomato, red onion, soft boiled egg, avocado, crispy strips
More about Hearsay - Discovery Green
Banner pic

 

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Tuna Steak Sandwich$26.95
Lettuce, tomato & onion on a molasses wheat bun
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Consumer pic

 

True Craft Market & Catering - 1024 Campbell Rd

1024 Campbell Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wood-fire Grilled Steak$14.50
Grilled Steak Sandwich, Muenster cheese, Mixed Greens, Smothered Onions, House Lemon & Garlic Aioli.
Grilled Skirt Steak Dinner Kit$14.50
Per Serving:
-(1) Serving Grilled Beef Skirt Steak
-Roasted Broccoli & Mushrooms
-House Dirty Rice
More about True Craft Market & Catering - 1024 Campbell Rd
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay - Market Square

218 Travis Street, Houston

Avg 4.2 (4669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak Salad$21.00
Grilled Steak, Mixed greens, blue cheese, tomato, red onion, soft boiled egg, avocado, crispy strips
More about Hearsay - Market Square

