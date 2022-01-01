Grits in Houston

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp & Grits image

SEAFOOD

Eunice

3737 Buffalo Speedway, Houston

Avg 4.7 (1759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp & Grits$32.00
green onion sausage gravy
More about Eunice
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

 

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

12806 Gulf Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp and Grits$11.99
Lightly fried homemade grits with smoked gouda cheese topped with shrimp in a hearty cream sauce
More about Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

17595 Tomball Pkwy, Houston

Avg 4.3 (4392 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp and Grits$11.99
Lightly fried homemade grits with smoked gouda cheese topped with shrimp in a hearty cream sauce
More about Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
Grits image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hanz Diner

185 W Dyna Dr, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1359 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$3.00
More about Hanz Diner
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

5475 West Loop South, Houston

Avg 4.2 (5179 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp and Grits$11.99
Lightly fried homemade grits with smoked gouda cheese topped with shrimp in a hearty cream sauce
More about Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
Max's Wine Dive image

 

Max's Wine Dive

4720 Washington Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$23.00
More about Max's Wine Dive
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

100 Gulfgate Center, Houston

Avg 4.4 (4305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp and Grits$11.99
Lightly fried homemade grits with smoked gouda cheese topped with shrimp in a hearty cream sauce
More about Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
Max's Wine Dive image

 

Max's Wine Dive

214 Fairview St #2, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$23.00
More about Max's Wine Dive
Restaurant banner

BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Breakfast Klub

3711 Travis St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (7012 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$4.99
More about The Breakfast Klub
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe

12230 W. Lake Houston Pkwy 190, Houston

Avg 4.7 (1321 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$20.00
Cheesy grits, shrimp and andouille sausage, ladled with our creole cream sauce.
(sausage contains pork)
More about Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe

