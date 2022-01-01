Grits in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve grits
SEAFOOD
Eunice
3737 Buffalo Speedway, Houston
|Jumbo Gulf Shrimp & Grits
|$32.00
green onion sausage gravy
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
12806 Gulf Freeway, Houston
|Shrimp and Grits
|$11.99
Lightly fried homemade grits with smoked gouda cheese topped with shrimp in a hearty cream sauce
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
17595 Tomball Pkwy, Houston
|Shrimp and Grits
|$11.99
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
5475 West Loop South, Houston
|Shrimp and Grits
|$11.99
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
100 Gulfgate Center, Houston
|Shrimp and Grits
|$11.99
SEAFOOD
Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe
12230 W. Lake Houston Pkwy 190, Houston
|Shrimp & Grits
|$20.00
Cheesy grits, shrimp and andouille sausage, ladled with our creole cream sauce.
(sausage contains pork)