Gulab jamun in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve gulab jamun

FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboys and Indians Tex-In Kithcen

519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (1733 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gulab Jamun 4pc$8.00
Round milk-based sweets, soaked in sweet
syrup with a hint of rose (gulab). It's like a pancake ball soaked in syrup and real yummy!
More about Cowboys and Indians Tex-In Kithcen
AGA'S RESTAURANT & CATERING

11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gulab Jamun$5.99
Made from fresh pasteurized milk, cream, and nuts, and seasoned with crushed cardamom seeds.
Gulab Jamun$0.00
Made from fresh pasteurized milk, cream, and nuts, and seasoned with crushed cardamom seeds.
Gulab Jamun w/ Ice cream$6.99
Combination of Gulab Jamun with Ice cream on side.
More about AGA'S RESTAURANT & CATERING
Kabob Korner

12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gulab Jamun$1.50
More about Kabob Korner

