Gumbo in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve gumbo
Fegen’s
1050 Studewood Street, Houston
|Seafood Gumbo Bowl (20oz.)
|$13.00
shrimp, crab gumbo served with yeasty roll, rice or lafayette potato salad
Eunice
3737 Buffalo Speedway, Houston
|Drew’s Gumbo
|$11.00
okra, andouille, tasso, popcorn rice
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
12806 Gulf Freeway, Houston
|Seafood Gumbo - Bowl
|$9.99
Bowl of our seafood gumbo
Acme Oyster House
1201 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Seafood Gumbo Cup
|$5.79
|Seafood Gumbo Bowl
|$7.79
BB's Tex-Orleans
1737 W. 34th St. Ste. 500, Houston
|Chicken Gumbo & Rice - Quart
|$19.99
Chicken, andouille sausage, celery, onions, bell peppers, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
|Shrimp Gumbo & Rice - Quart
|$22.99
Gulf shrimp, celery, onions, bell pepper, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings
12412 Kuykendahl Rd Suit. C, Houston
|Seafood Gumbo
|$6.99
Jeannie Maes
12830 Scarsdale Blvd, Houston
|Seafood Gumbo Bowl
|$9.00
Authentic New Orleans style dark roux made from scratch Load with chicken, sausage and shrimp served white rice
Preslee's
1430 W 19th, Houston
|Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
|$9.95
Your choice of cup or bowl. Served with warm rice.
Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark
2621 Westpark Drive, Houston
|Seafood Gumbo - Bowl
|$17.00
|Seafood Gumbo - Cup
|$10.00
|Shrimp Gumbo Gal Bag
|$5.95
Antone's Famous Po'Boys
4520 San Felipe #200, Houston
|Chicken & Andouille Gumbo
|$7.95
Tender Pieces of Chicken and Andouille Sausage in a Flavorful Gumbo with Okra and White Rice
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace
350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston
|1/2 Fried Chicken Po'Boy & Cup Gumbo
|$9.95
Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More
16010 West Road, Houston
|Chicken & Sausage File Gumbo Bowl
|$6.99
|Seafood Gumbo Cup
|$5.99
|Seafood Gumbo Bowl
|$8.99
Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial
10201 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Seafood Gumbo - Bowl
|$17.00
|Seafood Gumbo - Cup
|$10.00
Gotti's
811 St Emanuel St, Houston
|Big Momma's Cajun Gumbo
|$6.95
A classic Cajun comfort stew that' filled with a mix of Cajun spices, fresh vegetables, chicken and sausage.
Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe
12230 W. Lake Houston Pkwy 190, Houston
|Gumbo
|$7.00
Shrimp, Chicken, Andouille Sausage and Crabmeat **
(sausage contains pork)
