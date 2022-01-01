Gyro wraps in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve gyro wraps
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Gyro Wrap
|$14.00
Whole-wheat tortilla, seasoned lamb and beef, tomato, onion, lettuce, signature tzatziki.
Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON
|HB Seitan "Gyros" Wrap
|$15.00
Chopped garlic & parsley-sautéed seitan, tomatoes, onion, tahini drizzle
*Vegan
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
912 westheimer rd, Houston
|Gyro Wrap + 1 Side
|$11.99