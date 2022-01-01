Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro wraps in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve gyro wraps

Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyro Wrap$14.00
Whole-wheat tortilla, seasoned lamb and beef, tomato, onion, lettuce, signature tzatziki.
More about Local Table
Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet

14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (113 reviews)
Takeout
HB Seitan "Gyros" Wrap$15.00
Chopped garlic & parsley-sautéed seitan, tomatoes, onion, tahini drizzle
*Vegan
More about Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine - Montrose image

 

Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine

912 westheimer rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyro Wrap + 1 Side$11.99
More about Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
Item pic

 

Kabob Korner

12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Zesty Gyro Wrap$11.00
More about Kabob Korner
Local Table image

 

Local Table

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyro Wrap$14.00
Whole-wheat tortilla, seasoned lamb and beef, tomato, onion, lettuce, signature tzatziki.
More about Local Table

