Ham sandwiches in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Grill
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
|Ham & Egg Sandwich
|$6.95
Anvil Bar
1424B Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Serrano Ham Sandwich
|$12.50
olives, Manchego, mustard, tomato - pressed w/ kettle chips
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Ham & Swiss Sandwich
|$10.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, & mustard.
Pena's Donuts & Diner
10555 Pearland Parkway, Houston
|Ham Egg Cheese Sandwich
|$4.25