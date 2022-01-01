Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Grill

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2821 reviews)
Takeout
Ham & Egg Sandwich$6.95
More about Frank's Grill
Anvil Bar & Refuge image

 

Anvil Bar

1424B Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Serrano Ham Sandwich$12.50
olives, Manchego, mustard, tomato - pressed w/ kettle chips
More about Anvil Bar
Item pic

 

Franks Grill

4236 HWY 6 N, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham & Egg Sandwich$6.95
More about Franks Grill
Item pic

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ham & Swiss Sandwich$10.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, & mustard.
More about Adair Kitchen
Pena's Donuts & Diner image

 

Pena's Donuts & Diner

10555 Pearland Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham Egg Cheese Sandwich$4.25
More about Pena's Donuts & Diner
Bocca image

 

Bocca

250 Assay Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$15.00
Farm Fresh Egg, Prosciutto, Provolone Cheese, Calabrian Chili Aioli, Arugula, on Ciabatta with House Kettle Chips
More about Bocca

