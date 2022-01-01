Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey mustard chicken in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve honey mustard chicken

Banner pic

 

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN W/ HONEY MUSTARD$22.00
On a club roll w/ lettuce, tomatoes & onions w/ honey mustard. Served w/ fries
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Honey Mustard Avocado Chicken Sandwich image

 

Adair Kitchen - West University

5176 Buffalo Speedway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Mustard Avocado Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with avocado and honey mustard. Served with house made chips.
More about Adair Kitchen - West University
Honey Mustard Avocado Chicken Sandwich image

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Mustard Avocado Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with avocado and honey mustard. Served with house made chips.
More about Adair Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Tom Kha Soup

Penne

Shrimp Fajitas

Chocolate Truffle Cake

Veggie Sandwiches

Beef Stew

Baklava

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston