Huevos rancheros in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Huevos Rancheros
|$15.00
Jalapeño sausage, cheddar, Cuban black beans, roasted corn, tomato, scallion Texas Caviar blend, red onion, tortilla chips, topped with three fried eggs, avocado, pico de gallo, served with herb-roasted new potatoes,
flour tortillas
Killen's Heights
101 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Huevos Rancheros
|$18.00
Crispy Tortilla, 2Eggs, Homemade Salsa, Rice, Pinto Beans
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St A, Houston
|HUEVOS RANCHEROS
|$10.95
Two large eggs any style with our special ranchero salsa on housemade corn tortillas
Tapester's Grill
4520 Beechnut St., Houston
|Huevos Rancheros
|$12.99
Stuffed poblano pepper with roasted chicken and mozzarella cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, fresh hash browns with two eggs your style & warm tortillas.
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Huevos Rancheros
|$9.85
Two fried eggs on a corn tortilla, fresh ranchero sauce. Roasted potatoes or refried black beans, tortillas, toast or biscuit. Add bacon or Sausage for $2.
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Huevos Rancheros
|$10.95
Crispy tostada with house made spicy ranchero sauce. Served with refried beans + hash brown casserole
Pena's Donuts & Diner
10555 Pearland Parkway, Houston
|Huevos Rancheros
|$7.95
2 over-medium eggs, smothered in house-made Ranchero sauce served with seasoned potatoes, refried beans.