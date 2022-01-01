Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 1

13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus Veggie Wrap Meal$8.99
Hummus spread, grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes wrapped in flax seed wrap. Meal includes fries and drink
Hummus Veggie Wrap Only$6.99
Hummus spread, grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes wrapped in flax seed wrap.
More about My Life Cafe 1
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Craft Pita

1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston

Avg 4.8 (1642 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Spicy Hummus$2.95
Hummus$7.50
olive oil, pine nuts, aleppo pepper, chickpeas, parsley. (Vegan)(GF)(Contains Nuts)
Side Hummus$2.95
More about Craft Pita
Item pic

 

Zoa Moroccan

4710 Lillian St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fava bean Hummus$4.00
A refreshing blend of garlic, fava beans, lemon juice, olive oil, cumin, and cayenne.
More about Zoa Moroccan
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston

519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (1733 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus Plate$10.25
Houston's best hummus, served with crispy naan bites
More about Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Homemade Hummus$9.00
More about Local Table
Ember & Greens image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ember & Greens

9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston

Avg 4.8 (241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spinach & Cilantro Hummus$10.00
More about Ember & Greens
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Slowpokes

2925 Richmond Ave., Houston

Avg 4.6 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Platter$8.75
More about Slowpokes
Kasra Persian Grill image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Kasra Persian Grill

9741 Westheimer Rd., Houston

Avg 4.6 (1916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HUMMUS$5.75
garlic hummus, an h-town favorite since 1999
More about Kasra Persian Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus and Flatbread$12.00
basil and preserved lemon hummus, tomatoes, vinegar carrots, made to order flatbread
More about Brasil
Southern Yankee image

 

Southern Yankee

1312 W. Alabama, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$16.00
house-made roasted garlic hummus, crispy spiced chickpeas, olive oil, harissa aioli, house-made flatbread, petite carrots, cucumbers, red bell peppers
More about Southern Yankee
Katz's - Montrose image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus Dip$11.99
Texas pecan hummus and lemon whipped feta dip. Served with fresh baked bagel chips
More about Katz's - Montrose
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.8 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$7.00
Garbanzo beans blended to perfection with olive oil and topped with feta, basil, diced tomatoes & calamata olives. Served with warm pita.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 2

10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus Veggie Wrap Only$6.99
Hummus spread, grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes wrapped in flax seed wrap.
Hummus Veggie Wrap Meal$8.99
Hummus spread, grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes wrapped in flax seed wrap. Meal includes fries and drink
More about My Life Cafe 2
Katz's - Heights image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus Dip$11.99
Texas pecan hummus and lemon whipped feta dip. Served with fresh baked bagel chips
More about Katz's - Heights
Agnes Cafe & Provisions image

 

Agnes Cafe & Provisions

2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Add Hummus$4.00
More about Agnes Cafe & Provisions
Savoir - ToastNow image

 

Savoir - ToastNow

1344 YALE, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Hummus$12.00
roasted butternut squash & chickpea hummus - za'atar - mint - preserved lemon - fried chickpeas - house flatbread
More about Savoir - ToastNow
da Gama MKT Heights image

 

da Gama MKT Heights

600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Masala Hummus (V)$14.00
chickpea-tahini spiced hummus, naan, crudites
More about da Gama MKT Heights
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Slowpokes

1203 W 34th St. Suite D., Houston

Avg 4.8 (245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Platter$8.75
More about Slowpokes
Item pic

 

Karbach Brewing

2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus & Crudite$9.00
Our hummus is blended with garlic, topped with feta, olives, and olive oil drizzle. Served with fresh cucumbers, carrots, bell pepper, tomatoes, onion, and flatbread.
More about Karbach Brewing
Sunday Press - Garden Oaks image

 

Sunday Press - Garden Oaks

3315 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus & Rainbow Quinoa$8.95
More about Sunday Press - Garden Oaks
Item pic

 

Gyro Republic

7459 Southwest Fwy, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$2.99
More about Gyro Republic
Item pic

 

Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine

912 westheimer rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Traditional Hummus
Spinach Hummus
Caramelized Onion Hummus
More about Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
Item pic

 

Antone's Famous Po'Boys

4520 San Felipe #200, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus$3.95
More about Antone's Famous Po'Boys
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Slowpokes

8147 B Long Point Rd., Houston

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Platter$8.75
More about Slowpokes
Item pic

 

Antone's Famous Po'Boys

2724 West TC Jester, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus$3.95
More about Antone's Famous Po'Boys
Item pic

 

Local Foods

5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spring Hummus$9.00
with Honey-Glazed Carrots, Spiced Asparagus, Labne, Pumpkin Seeds & Espelette
Served with Pita Bread
More about Local Foods
Item pic

 

Kabob Korner

12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sampler Hummus$13.00
Chilli, Chipotle, and House hummus severed with two naan.
Hummus 24 oz$5.95
Hummus W/ Protien$10.00
Now add your favorite protein to the hummus. Served with one Naan!!!
More about Kabob Korner
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Traveler's Table

520 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.2 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus with Lamb Ragu$17.00
braised lamb shank, garlic hummus, crispy chickpeas, herb salad, grilled flatbread
Hummus with Lamb Ragu Party Tray$30.00
More about Traveler's Table
Earthcraft Juicery image

SMOOTHIES

Earthcraft Juicery

2400 Mid Lane, Houston

Avg 4.8 (1586 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hearty Hummus Toast$7.50
More about Earthcraft Juicery
Local Table image

 

Local Table

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Homemade Hummus$9.00
Choice of Tuscan, jalapeño or beet with toasted pita bread
More about Local Table

Map

