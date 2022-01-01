Hummus in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve hummus
My Life Cafe 1
13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston
|Hummus Veggie Wrap Meal
|$8.99
Hummus spread, grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes wrapped in flax seed wrap. Meal includes fries and drink
|Hummus Veggie Wrap Only
|$6.99
Hummus spread, grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes wrapped in flax seed wrap.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Craft Pita
1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston
|Side Spicy Hummus
|$2.95
|Hummus
|$7.50
olive oil, pine nuts, aleppo pepper, chickpeas, parsley. (Vegan)(GF)(Contains Nuts)
|Side Hummus
|$2.95
Zoa Moroccan
4710 Lillian St, Houston
|Fava bean Hummus
|$4.00
A refreshing blend of garlic, fava beans, lemon juice, olive oil, cumin, and cayenne.
FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON
|Hummus Plate
|$10.25
Houston's best hummus, served with crispy naan bites
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ember & Greens
9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston
|Spinach & Cilantro Hummus
|$10.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Slowpokes
2925 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Hummus Platter
|$8.75
WRAPS • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Kasra Persian Grill
9741 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|HUMMUS
|$5.75
garlic hummus, an h-town favorite since 1999
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Hummus and Flatbread
|$12.00
basil and preserved lemon hummus, tomatoes, vinegar carrots, made to order flatbread
Southern Yankee
1312 W. Alabama, Houston
|Hummus
|$16.00
house-made roasted garlic hummus, crispy spiced chickpeas, olive oil, harissa aioli, house-made flatbread, petite carrots, cucumbers, red bell peppers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Hummus Dip
|$11.99
Texas pecan hummus and lemon whipped feta dip. Served with fresh baked bagel chips
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston
|Hummus
|$7.00
Garbanzo beans blended to perfection with olive oil and topped with feta, basil, diced tomatoes & calamata olives. Served with warm pita.
My Life Cafe 2
10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston
|Hummus Veggie Wrap Only
|$6.99
Hummus spread, grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes wrapped in flax seed wrap.
|Hummus Veggie Wrap Meal
|$8.99
Hummus spread, grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes wrapped in flax seed wrap. Meal includes fries and drink
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Heights
2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Hummus Dip
|$11.99
Texas pecan hummus and lemon whipped feta dip. Served with fresh baked bagel chips
Agnes Cafe & Provisions
2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston
|Add Hummus
|$4.00
Savoir - ToastNow
1344 YALE, Houston
|Roasted Hummus
|$12.00
roasted butternut squash & chickpea hummus - za'atar - mint - preserved lemon - fried chickpeas - house flatbread
da Gama MKT Heights
600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston
|Masala Hummus (V)
|$14.00
chickpea-tahini spiced hummus, naan, crudites
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Slowpokes
1203 W 34th St. Suite D., Houston
|Hummus Platter
|$8.75
Karbach Brewing
2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON
|Hummus & Crudite
|$9.00
Our hummus is blended with garlic, topped with feta, olives, and olive oil drizzle. Served with fresh cucumbers, carrots, bell pepper, tomatoes, onion, and flatbread.
Sunday Press - Garden Oaks
3315 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|Hummus & Rainbow Quinoa
|$8.95
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
912 westheimer rd, Houston
|Traditional Hummus
|Spinach Hummus
|Caramelized Onion Hummus
Local Foods
5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON
|Spring Hummus
|$9.00
with Honey-Glazed Carrots, Spiced Asparagus, Labne, Pumpkin Seeds & Espelette
Served with Pita Bread
Kabob Korner
12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston
|Sampler Hummus
|$13.00
Chilli, Chipotle, and House hummus severed with two naan.
|Hummus 24 oz
|$5.95
|Hummus W/ Protien
|$10.00
Now add your favorite protein to the hummus. Served with one Naan!!!
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Traveler's Table
520 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Hummus with Lamb Ragu
|$17.00
braised lamb shank, garlic hummus, crispy chickpeas, herb salad, grilled flatbread
|Hummus with Lamb Ragu Party Tray
|$30.00
SMOOTHIES
Earthcraft Juicery
2400 Mid Lane, Houston
|Hearty Hummus Toast
|$7.50
