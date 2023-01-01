Italian salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve italian salad
More about Coppa Osteria
PIZZA • PASTA
Coppa Osteria
5210 Morningside Dr, Houston
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$12.00
iceberg, fresh mozzarella, soppressata, crispy chickpeas,
baby heirloom tomatoes, parsley, red wine vinaigrette
More about Collina's Italian Cafe - Memorial - 8800 Katy Freeway Suite 109
Collina's Italian Cafe - Memorial - 8800 Katy Freeway Suite 109
8800 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Italian Chop Chop Salad
|$9.99
Chopped Turkey, Mortadella, Italian ham and Provolone served over romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, onions, olives and topped with our house dressing.
More about Harolds- King Café Lunch Items - 1130 West 34th St.
Harolds- King Café Lunch Items - 1130 West 34th St.
350 W 19th St, Houston
|Wednesday 1/11 Italian salad – mixed greens, sliced black olives, feta cheese, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and red onions with sherry Vinaigrette *Don't forget to put students name in special instructions*
|$9.00