Italian salad in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve italian salad

PIZZA • PASTA

Coppa Osteria

5210 Morningside Dr, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Chopped Salad$12.00
iceberg, fresh mozzarella, soppressata, crispy chickpeas,
baby heirloom tomatoes, parsley, red wine vinaigrette
More about Coppa Osteria
Collina's Italian Cafe - Memorial - 8800 Katy Freeway Suite 109

8800 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Chop Chop Salad$9.99
Chopped Turkey, Mortadella, Italian ham and Provolone served over romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, onions, olives and topped with our house dressing.
More about Collina's Italian Cafe - Memorial - 8800 Katy Freeway Suite 109
Harolds- King Café Lunch Items - 1130 West 34th St.

350 W 19th St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wednesday 1/11 Italian salad – mixed greens, sliced black olives, feta cheese, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and red onions with sherry Vinaigrette *Don't forget to put students name in special instructions*$9.00
More about Harolds- King Café Lunch Items - 1130 West 34th St.

