Italian sandwiches in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

4870 Beechnut St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Deli Sandwich$12.00
Prosciutto, Soppressata di salami, mortadella ham, provolone cheese, Romaine lettuce, red onions, and Roma tomatoes with olive dressing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

5727 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Deli Sandwich$12.00
Prosciutto, Soppressata di salami, mortadella ham, provolone cheese, Romaine lettuce, red onions, and Roma tomatoes with olive dressing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Sunday Press - Garden Oaks

3315 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot Italian Sandwich$8.95
More about Sunday Press - Garden Oaks
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

306 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Deli Sandwich$12.00
Prosciutto, Soppressata di salami, mortadella ham, provolone cheese, Romaine lettuce, red onions, and Roma tomatoes with olive dressing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

