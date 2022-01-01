Italian sandwiches in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
4870 Beechnut St., Houston
|Italian Deli Sandwich
|$12.00
Prosciutto, Soppressata di salami, mortadella ham, provolone cheese, Romaine lettuce, red onions, and Roma tomatoes with olive dressing.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
5727 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Italian Deli Sandwich
|$12.00
Prosciutto, Soppressata di salami, mortadella ham, provolone cheese, Romaine lettuce, red onions, and Roma tomatoes with olive dressing.
Sunday Press - Garden Oaks
3315 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|Hot Italian Sandwich
|$8.95