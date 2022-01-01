Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve italian subs

Vinny's Pizza

1201 St Emanuel, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
italian stallion sub$12.00
La Reynera Bollilo bun with salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone, giardiniera, lettuce, tomato and Duke's mayo
Italian Stallion sub
La Reynera Bollilo bun with salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone, giardiniera, lettuce, tomato and Duke's mayo
More about Vinny's Pizza
Bohemeo's

708 Telephone Rd. Suite E, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Italian$11.00
Ham, salami, pesto, provolone, bell pepper, tomato, black olive and mayo on honey wheat hoagie roll.
More about Bohemeo's
Harolds- King Café Lunch Items - 1130 West 34th St.

350 W 19th St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Monday 10/24 Italian Sub-Ham, Turkey, Salami, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese and pickled red onions served with House-Made Chips *Don't forget to put students name in special instructions*$10.00
More about Harolds- King Café Lunch Items - 1130 West 34th St.
DaddyO’s Pizza - Spring Branch - 2645 Gessner Rd

2645 Gessner Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ITALIAN COMBO SUB$9.99
Premium sliced ham, turkey, salami, american cheese, romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, mayo, Italian dressing, served on a fresh hoagie roll
More about DaddyO’s Pizza - Spring Branch - 2645 Gessner Rd

