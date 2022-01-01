Italian subs in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve italian subs
Vinny's Pizza
1201 St Emanuel, Houston
|$12.00
La Reynera Bollilo bun with salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone, giardiniera, lettuce, tomato and Duke's mayo
|Italian Stallion sub
Bohemeo's
708 Telephone Rd. Suite E, Houston
|The Italian
|$11.00
Ham, salami, pesto, provolone, bell pepper, tomato, black olive and mayo on honey wheat hoagie roll.
Harolds- King Café Lunch Items - 1130 West 34th St.
350 W 19th St, Houston
|Monday 10/24 Italian Sub-Ham, Turkey, Salami, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese and pickled red onions served with House-Made Chips *Don't forget to put students name in special instructions*
|$10.00