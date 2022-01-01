Kale salad in Houston
Brasserie 19
1962 W Gray St, Houston
|Kale Salad
|$14.00
cranberry, pinenuts, seeds, crouton, parmesan cheese, lime juice, olive oil
Bebidas
2606 Edloe Street, Houston
|*Kale Salad
|$10.00
shredded kale, sweet potato, pomegranate, avocado, queso fresco, miso vinaigrette.
add chicken breast or curried tofu $2
|*Kale Salad - Family Style
|$22.00
shredded kale, sweet potato, pomegranate, avocado, queso fresco, miso vinaigrette.
Relish Restaurant & Bar
2810 Westhiemer, Houston
|Kale Salad
|$14.00
"torn kale, Pecorino, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, maple red wine vinaigrette"
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Kale and Pepitas Salad
|$13.50
massaged kale, pickled carrot, fermented carrot, mole verd-ish dressing, marinated cherry tomato, candy pepitas, queso fresco
Vibrant
1931 Fairview, Houston
|Kale Salad (V)
|$15.00
Organic kale, fuji apple, red onion, organic Texas pecans, parsley, mint, wild rice, roasted poblano dressing (v)
El Rey Taqueria
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
|56. Kale Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, kale, light cabbage, topped with pistachios, cranberries, an aioli/vinaigrette dressing
On the Kirb
2521 Bagby St., Houston
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Kale, romaine, parmesan, red onions, croutons, chipotle Caesar dressing
Southern Yankee
1312 W. Alabama, Houston
|Kale & Berry Salad
|$13.00
Kale, carrots, red onion, blueberries, dried cranberries, toasted walnut, goat cheese, house vinaigrette.
The Cookshack, The Heights, TX
4015 WASHINGTON AVENUE, Houston
|Chicken Kale Salad
|$10.99
|Kale Salad
|$2.99
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
Underbelly Burger
2520 Airline Dr Suite B-215, Houston
|Kale Salad
|$10.00
Marinated Kale, Candied Pecans, Parmesan Cheese, Golden Raisins
Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston
|KALE & QUINOA SALAD
|$17.95
Dried cranberries, almonds, cucumbers, red onion, avocado, red & yellow peppers. Tossed in soy lime mint vinagrette & feta cheese
Hughie's Tavern & Grill
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Tofu Kale Salad
|$11.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
|Shaking Shrimp Kale Salad
|$14.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
|Shaking Chicken Kale Salad
|$13.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Tapester's Grill
4520 Beechnut St., Houston
|Melon Kale Salad
|$9.29
topped with melon, chopped tomatoes, parmesan cheese, dried cranberries, chopped red onions, pecans & croutons on a bed of chopped kale with a creamy balsamic vinaigrette
|Side Kale Salad
|$5.99
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Lemon Kale Salad
|$10.25
|Lemon Kale Salad - Shrimp
|$14.25
|Lemon Kale Salad - Salmon
|$14.25
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Shaved Brussel Sprout & Kale Salad
|$10.50
Shaved brussels, kale, crispy chickpeas, bacon, & shredded parmesan with lemon garlic vinaigrette.
|Kale + Quinoa Salad
|$10.50
Shredded Kale, Quinoa, Feta, Cranberries, Almonds, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Lemon. Add a protein: Chicken $3, Steak or Black Bean Patty $4, Salmon or Shrimp $5.
Adair Downtown
1000 Louisiana street, Houston
|Kale + Quinoa Salad
|$10.00
Kale, quinoa, feta, cranberries & almonds, tossed in olive oil and lemon. Add Chicken $3 or Add Salmon, Shrimp, or Steak $5.
On The Kirb
5004 Kirby Dr, Houston
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Kale, romaine, parmesan, red onions, croutons, chipotle Caesar dressing
Loro Houston
1001 W 11th St, Houston
|TG Kale and Asian Pear Salad
|$10.75
hazelnut, cabbage, dashi, mint
**dairy, soy, fish, msg
(can be made vegan without the dashi)
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
910 Shephard DR, Houston
