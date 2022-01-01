Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Houston

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve kale salad

Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Cobb Salad$14.00
More about Local Table
Kale Salad image

 

Brasserie 19

1962 W Gray St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (2815 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Salad$14.00
cranberry, pinenuts, seeds, crouton, parmesan cheese, lime juice, olive oil
More about Brasserie 19
Bebidas image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Bebidas

2606 Edloe Street, Houston

Avg 4.3 (704 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*Kale Salad$10.00
shredded kale, sweet potato, pomegranate, avocado, queso fresco, miso vinaigrette.
add chicken breast or curried tofu $2
*Kale Salad - Family Style$22.00
shredded kale, sweet potato, pomegranate, avocado, queso fresco, miso vinaigrette.
More about Bebidas
Relish Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL

Relish Restaurant & Bar

2810 Westhiemer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Salad$14.00
"torn kale, Pecorino, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, maple red wine vinaigrette"
Kale Salad$13.00
torn kale, Pecorino, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, maple red wine vinaigrette
More about Relish Restaurant & Bar
Kale and Pepitas Salad image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Kale and Pepitas Salad$13.50
massaged kale, pickled carrot, fermented carrot, mole verd-ish dressing, marinated cherry tomato, candy pepitas, queso fresco
Kale & Pepitas Salad$13.50
massaged kale, pickled carrot, fermented carrot, mole verd-ish dressing, marinated cherry tomato, candy pepitas, queso fresco
More about Brasil
Kale Salad (V) image

 

Vibrant

1931 Fairview, Houston

Avg 4.2 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Salad (V)$15.00
Organic kale, fuji apple, red onion, organic Texas pecans, parsley, mint, wild rice, roasted poblano dressing (v)
More about Vibrant
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
56. Kale Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken, kale, light cabbage, topped with pistachios, cranberries, an aioli/vinaigrette dressing
More about El Rey Taqueria
Item pic

 

On the Kirb

2521 Bagby St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Caesar Salad$12.00
Kale, romaine, parmesan, red onions, croutons, chipotle Caesar dressing
More about On the Kirb
Southern Yankee image

 

Southern Yankee

1312 W. Alabama, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale & Berry Salad$13.00
Kale, carrots, red onion, blueberries, dried cranberries, toasted walnut, goat cheese, house vinaigrette.
More about Southern Yankee
The Cookshack, The Heights, TX image

 

The Cookshack, The Heights, TX

4015 WASHINGTON AVENUE, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Kale Salad$10.99
Kale Salad$2.99
More about The Cookshack, The Heights, TX
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
56. Kale Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken, kale, light cabbage, topped with pistachios, cranberries, an aioli/vinaigrette dressing
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Item pic

 

Underbelly Burger

2520 Airline Dr Suite B-215, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Salad$10.00
Marinated Kale, Candied Pecans, Parmesan Cheese, Golden Raisins
More about Underbelly Burger
Banner pic

 

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
KALE & QUINOA SALAD$17.95
Dried cranberries, almonds, cucumbers, red onion, avocado, red & yellow peppers. Tossed in soy lime mint vinagrette & feta cheese
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Item pic

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tofu Kale Salad$11.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Shaking Shrimp Kale Salad$14.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Shaking Chicken Kale Salad$13.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tapester's Grill

4520 Beechnut St., Houston

Avg 4.5 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Melon Kale Salad$9.29
topped with melon, chopped tomatoes, parmesan cheese, dried cranberries, chopped red onions, pecans & croutons on a bed of chopped kale with a creamy balsamic vinaigrette
Side Kale Salad$5.99
More about Tapester's Grill
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Kale Salad$10.25
Lemon Kale Salad - Shrimp$14.25
Lemon Kale Salad - Salmon$14.25
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
Kale + Quinoa Salad image

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shaved Brussel Sprout & Kale Salad$10.50
Shaved brussels, kale, crispy chickpeas, bacon, & shredded parmesan with lemon garlic vinaigrette.
Kale + Quinoa Salad$10.50
Shredded Kale, Quinoa, Feta, Cranberries, Almonds, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Lemon. Add a protein: Chicken $3, Steak or Black Bean Patty $4, Salmon or Shrimp $5.
More about Adair Kitchen
Adair Downtown image

 

Adair Downtown

1000 Louisiana street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale + Quinoa Salad$10.00
Kale, quinoa, feta, cranberries & almonds, tossed in olive oil and lemon. Add Chicken $3 or Add Salmon, Shrimp, or Steak $5.
More about Adair Downtown
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

On The Kirb

5004 Kirby Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Caesar Salad$12.00
Kale, romaine, parmesan, red onions, croutons, chipotle Caesar dressing
More about On The Kirb
Item pic

 

Loro Houston

1001 W 11th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
TG Kale and Asian Pear Salad$10.75
hazelnut, cabbage, dashi, mint
**dairy, soy, fish, msg
(can be made vegan without the dashi)
More about Loro Houston
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

910 Shephard DR, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
56. Kale Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken, kale, light cabbage, topped with pistachios, cranberries, an aioli/vinaigrette dressing
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Local Table image

 

Local Table

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Cobb Salad$14.00
More about Local Table
Penny Quarter image

 

Refuge

1424 Westheimer Rd,Ste A, Houston

No reviews yet
FULL KALE SALAD w/ Almond Dressing & Cucumbers$12.00
HALF KALE SALAD w/ Almond Dressing & Cucumbers$6.00
More about Refuge

