Karaage in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve karaage
PIZZA • TACOS
Click Virtual Food Hall
4901 Rose Street, Houston
|Karaage Kare
|$16.00
japanese curry, 5 spice fried chicken, sushi rice, fukujinzuke
SUSHI
Hando
518 W 11th Street, Houston
|Chicken Karaage Meal
|$15.00
fried chicken, Brussels sprouts, sushi rice, daily side
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sticky's Chicken
2313 Edwards st, HOUSTON
|Karaage over Rice
|$9.75
|Karaage Sliders & Fries
|$8.75
|Karaage Over Rice - Large Catering
|$125.00
feeds 18-22
RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - Houston - RT3
1722 California St, Houston
|Karaage
|$7.50
Japanese style chicken, twice fried served with a side of garlic aioli
Loro Houston
1001 W 11th St, Houston
|TG Chicken Karaage
|$10.50
thai chili oil, szechuan salt, thai herbs
**egg, soy, garlic
511 Thai Asian Eatery
2231 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Ika Karaage
|$6.00
Skewered Squid Tentacles Golden Deep Fried Served with House Katsu Sauce