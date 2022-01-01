Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Karaage in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve karaage

Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS

Click Virtual Food Hall

4901 Rose Street, Houston

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
Takeout
Karaage Kare$16.00
japanese curry, 5 spice fried chicken, sushi rice, fukujinzuke
More about Click Virtual Food Hall
Hando image

SUSHI

Hando

518 W 11th Street, Houston

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Karaage Meal$15.00
fried chicken, Brussels sprouts, sushi rice, daily side
More about Hando
Karaage over Rice image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sticky's Chicken

2313 Edwards st, HOUSTON

Avg 4.9 (191 reviews)
Takeout
Karaage over Rice$9.75
Karaage Sliders & Fries$8.75
Karaage Over Rice - Large Catering$125.00
feeds 18-22
More about Sticky's Chicken
Karaage image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - Houston - RT3

1722 California St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (653 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Karaage$7.50
Japanese style chicken, twice fried served with a side of garlic aioli
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - Houston - RT3
Item pic

 

Loro Houston

1001 W 11th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
TG Chicken Karaage$10.50
thai chili oil, szechuan salt, thai herbs
**egg, soy, garlic
More about Loro Houston
Consumer pic

 

511 Thai Asian Eatery

2231 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ika Karaage$6.00
Skewered Squid Tentacles Golden Deep Fried Served with House Katsu Sauce
More about 511 Thai Asian Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ika Karaage$6.00
Squid tentacle battered and deep fried golden on the skewer served with house sauce
More about Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Parmesan

Fish And Chips

Italian Sandwiches

Fajita Salad

Chili

Chocolate Brownies

Avocado Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston