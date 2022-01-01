Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve katsu

Item pic

 

Kata Robata

3600 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wagyu Katsu Sando$20.00
Katsu sando, panko, tonkatsu, Japanese milk bread, Texas wagyu
Katsu Don$12.00
Fried Prime Pork Ribeye and Egg over Rice with Sauce
More about Kata Robata
71961b43-25fb-4683-8e19-9cdf037361a6 image

PIZZA • TACOS

Click Virtual Food Hall

4901 Rose Street, Houston

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
Takeout
Katsu Kare$18.00
Fried Pork Cutlet, Brown Japanese Curry, Roasted Potato, Charred Carrot, Fukujinzuke, Sushi Rice
More about Click Virtual Food Hall
Hando image

SUSHI

Hando

518 W 11th Street, Houston

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Katsu CUT$7.00
panko fried shrimp, cucumber, katsu sauce (6pcs)
More about Hando
Item pic

 

Pokii Eatery

12153 Katy Fwy, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Katsu$7.00
Panko coated chicken cutlet over steamed rice, and fresh-cut cabbage. Side of Hawaiian Mac Salad. Your choice of Mild or Spicy Curry Sauce or Homemade Hawaiian Gravy.
More about Pokii Eatery
Consumer pic

 

The Fish

309 Gray St, Suite 107, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Katsu Bento Box$18.00
Choice of fried chicken or pork and vegetable tempura (INCLUDES PICKLED VEGETABLES, 3 PIECE VEGETABLE ROLL, MISO SOUP, SALAD & STEAMED RICE)
Katsu Curry$19.00
chicken or pork katsu (fried) with house curry, steamed rice, vegetable tempura
More about The Fish
Consumer pic

 

Sushi by the Heights - 1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B

1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN KATSU SALAD (L)$14.00
More about Sushi by the Heights - 1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sushi Pop - Houston

1463 Wirt Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Katsu Bowl$12.99
Pork fillet breaded over rice with veggies
Chicken Katsu Bowl$11.99
Chicken fillet breaded over rice with veggies
Half Pint Chicken Katsu$7.99
Half pint Chicken Katsu -breaded- (with rice and veggies)
More about Sushi Pop - Houston
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - Houston - RT3

1722 California St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (653 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Munchie Katsu Slider$6.00
Panko Beef Patty, Hawaiian Roll, House Katsu Sauce
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - Houston - RT3
Item pic

 

Sushi on Post Oak - 2027 Post Oak Blvd

2027 Poast Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
KATSU CURRY$21.00
chicken or pork katsu with house curry, steamed rice, vegetable tempura
More about Sushi on Post Oak - 2027 Post Oak Blvd

