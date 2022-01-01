Katsu in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve katsu
Kata Robata
3600 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Wagyu Katsu Sando
|$20.00
Katsu sando, panko, tonkatsu, Japanese milk bread, Texas wagyu
|Katsu Don
|$12.00
Fried Prime Pork Ribeye and Egg over Rice with Sauce
PIZZA • TACOS
Click Virtual Food Hall
4901 Rose Street, Houston
|Katsu Kare
|$18.00
Fried Pork Cutlet, Brown Japanese Curry, Roasted Potato, Charred Carrot, Fukujinzuke, Sushi Rice
SUSHI
Hando
518 W 11th Street, Houston
|Shrimp Katsu CUT
|$7.00
panko fried shrimp, cucumber, katsu sauce (6pcs)
Pokii Eatery
12153 Katy Fwy, Houston
|Chicken Katsu
|$7.00
Panko coated chicken cutlet over steamed rice, and fresh-cut cabbage. Side of Hawaiian Mac Salad. Your choice of Mild or Spicy Curry Sauce or Homemade Hawaiian Gravy.
The Fish
309 Gray St, Suite 107, Houston
|Curry Katsu Bento Box
|$18.00
Choice of fried chicken or pork and vegetable tempura (INCLUDES PICKLED VEGETABLES, 3 PIECE VEGETABLE ROLL, MISO SOUP, SALAD & STEAMED RICE)
|Katsu Curry
|$19.00
chicken or pork katsu (fried) with house curry, steamed rice, vegetable tempura
Sushi by the Heights - 1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B
1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B, Houston
|CHICKEN KATSU SALAD (L)
|$14.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Sushi Pop - Houston
1463 Wirt Rd, Houston
|Pork Katsu Bowl
|$12.99
Pork fillet breaded over rice with veggies
|Chicken Katsu Bowl
|$11.99
Chicken fillet breaded over rice with veggies
|Half Pint Chicken Katsu
|$7.99
Half pint Chicken Katsu -breaded- (with rice and veggies)
RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - Houston - RT3
1722 California St, Houston
|Munchie Katsu Slider
|$6.00
Panko Beef Patty, Hawaiian Roll, House Katsu Sauce