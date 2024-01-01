Kebabs in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve kebabs
FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowboys and Indians Tex-In Kitchen
519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON
|Ribeye tikka Kebobs
|$28.00
12oz ribeye cuts, onion, sweet pepper, basmati rice
|Kofta Kebabs
|$14.00
Three sautéed lamb kebabs in tikka masala sauce made with tomatoes, cashews and drizzled with yogurt.
Agnes Cafe
2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston
|Kids Steak Kebab & Saffron Rice
|$9.50
side of tahini ranch and pickles
|Steak Kebab & Saffron Rice
|$19.50
saffron rice, tahini ranch, pickles
|Kids Chicken Kebab & Saffron Rice
|$9.00
side of tahini ranch and pickles
da Gama MKT Heights - 600 N Shepherd St suite 520
600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston
|Lamb Kebab
|$24.00
wood grilled spiced ground lamb kebob, raita, cilantro chutney, kachumber
Ayintap Mediterranean Grill
2209 Hwy 6, Houston
|Doner Kebab Plate
|$18.95
Thin slices of beef and lamb mixed meat. Served with tzatziki sauce and house salad
|Adana Kebab
|$15.95
Seasoned ground lamb and beef flavored with red bell peppers, served with bulgur rice, house salad, grilled tomato and pepper.
|Beef Shish Kebab
|$17.95
Tender chunks of beef, served with bulgur rice, house salad, grilled tomato and pepper
Prime Grill and Bar - Beechnut - 5621 Beechnut Street
5621 Beechnut Street, Houston, Texas
|Lamb Kebab
|$0.00