Kebabs in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve kebabs

Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboys and Indians Tex-In Kitchen

519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (1733 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ribeye tikka Kebobs$28.00
12oz ribeye cuts, onion, sweet pepper, basmati rice
Kofta Kebabs$14.00
Three sautéed lamb kebabs in tikka masala sauce made with tomatoes, cashews and drizzled with yogurt.
More about Cowboys and Indians Tex-In Kitchen
Item pic

 

Agnes Cafe

2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Steak Kebab & Saffron Rice$9.50
side of tahini ranch and pickles
Steak Kebab & Saffron Rice$19.50
saffron rice, tahini ranch, pickles
Kids Chicken Kebab & Saffron Rice$9.00
side of tahini ranch and pickles
More about Agnes Cafe
da Gama MKT Heights image

 

da Gama MKT Heights - 600 N Shepherd St suite 520

600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lamb Kebab$24.00
wood grilled spiced ground lamb kebob, raita, cilantro chutney, kachumber
More about da Gama MKT Heights - 600 N Shepherd St suite 520
Main pic

 

Ayintap Mediterranean Grill

2209 Hwy 6, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Doner Kebab Plate$18.95
Thin slices of beef and lamb mixed meat. Served with tzatziki sauce and house salad
Adana Kebab$15.95
Seasoned ground lamb and beef flavored with red bell peppers, served with bulgur rice, house salad, grilled tomato and pepper.
Beef Shish Kebab$17.95
Tender chunks of beef, served with bulgur rice, house salad, grilled tomato and pepper
More about Ayintap Mediterranean Grill
Item pic

 

Prime Grill and Bar - Beechnut - 5621 Beechnut Street

5621 Beechnut Street, Houston, Texas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Kebab$0.00
More about Prime Grill and Bar - Beechnut - 5621 Beechnut Street
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods Upper Kirby

2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Kebab Sandwich$14.00
Red Onion, Tomato, Romaine, Cucumber, Tzatziki, French Roll
More about Local Foods Upper Kirby

