Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve key lime pies

Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$7.00
More about Local Table
Acme Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Acme Oyster House

1201 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$5.49
More about Acme Oyster House
Item pic

 

Armandos

2630 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$14.00
Homemade creamy tart key lime custard with a graham cracker crust
More about Armandos
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Toasted Coconut

1617 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.4 (601 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$8.00
More about The Toasted Coconut
Katz's - Montrose image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$6.49
Cold and tart – like a New York waitress
More about Katz's - Montrose
Katz's - Heights image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$6.49
Cold and tart – like a New York waitress
More about Katz's - Heights
Karbach Brewing image

 

Karbach Brewing

2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Light Circus Key Lime Pie$8.00
Made with Light Circus Hazy IPA, Fresh Whipped Cream
More about Karbach Brewing
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace image

 

Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace

350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$10.00
More about Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace
BB's Tex-Orleans image

 

BB's Tex-Orleans

21440 Tomball Pkwy, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole Key Lime Pie Cheesecake$43.00
Traditional cheesecake layered with a lime.
10 slices per pie.
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
This item will be served cold.
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
Local Table image

 

Local Table

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$7.00
More about Local Table
Item pic

 

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Double Decker Key Lime Pie, slice$8.95
This tart and creamy creation is like getting two pies in one! The bottom key lime layer is baked, and the top layer of key lime mousse is topped with fresh cream and lime twists. Pucker up - you're going to love it! (no nuts)
Double Decker Key Lime Pie, 9 inch$35.00
This tart and creamy creation is like getting two pies in one! The bottom key lime layer is baked, and the top layer of key lime mousse is topped with fresh cream and lime twists. Pucker up - you're going to love it! (no nuts)
*Pie design as pictured.
More about Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

BB's Tex-Orleans

2710 Montrose Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (672 reviews)
Whole Key Lime Pie Cheesecake$43.00
Traditional cheesecake layered with a lime.
10 slices per pie.
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
This item will be served cold.
More about BB's Tex-Orleans

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Sweet Potato Fries

Chile Relleno

Crab Cakes

Pies

Bruschetta

Home Fries

Lox

Cheese Enchiladas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston