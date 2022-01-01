Key lime pies in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve key lime pies
Armandos
2630 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Key Lime Pie
|$14.00
Homemade creamy tart key lime custard with a graham cracker crust
FRENCH FRIES
The Toasted Coconut
1617 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.49
Cold and tart – like a New York waitress
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Heights
2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.49
Cold and tart – like a New York waitress
Karbach Brewing
2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON
|Light Circus Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
Made with Light Circus Hazy IPA, Fresh Whipped Cream
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace
350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston
|Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
BB's Tex-Orleans
21440 Tomball Pkwy, Houston
|Whole Key Lime Pie Cheesecake
|$43.00
Traditional cheesecake layered with a lime.
10 slices per pie.
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
This item will be served cold.
Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston
|Double Decker Key Lime Pie, slice
|$8.95
This tart and creamy creation is like getting two pies in one! The bottom key lime layer is baked, and the top layer of key lime mousse is topped with fresh cream and lime twists. Pucker up - you're going to love it! (no nuts)
|Double Decker Key Lime Pie, 9 inch
|$35.00
This tart and creamy creation is like getting two pies in one! The bottom key lime layer is baked, and the top layer of key lime mousse is topped with fresh cream and lime twists. Pucker up - you're going to love it! (no nuts)
*Pie design as pictured.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
BB's Tex-Orleans
2710 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Whole Key Lime Pie Cheesecake
|$43.00
Traditional cheesecake layered with a lime.
10 slices per pie.
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
This item will be served cold.