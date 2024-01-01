Lamb kebabs in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve lamb kebabs
da Gama MKT Heights - 600 N Shepherd St suite 520
600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston
|Lamb Kebab
|$24.00
wood grilled spiced ground lamb kebob, raita, cilantro chutney, kachumber
Ayintap Mediterranean Grill
2209 Hwy 6, Houston
|Lamb Shish Kebab
|$18.95
Tender cubes of lamb marinated in our special sauce, served with salad, bulgur rice, grilled tomato and pepper
Prime Grill and Bar - Beechnut - 5621 Beechnut Street
5621 Beechnut Street, Houston, Texas
|Lamb Kebab
|$0.00