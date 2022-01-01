Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve lassi

Cowboys & Indians Tex-In Kitchen - Houston image

FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston

519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (1733 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lassi$5.00
More about Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
Item pic

 

Aga’s Restaurant & Catering

11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lassi Half Gallon
A blend of sweet yogurt, milk and sugar.
Assorted Lassi Gallon$35.00
Yogurt drink with your choice of flavor(Mango, Sweet, Salty)
Lassi
Yogurt drink with your choice of flavor
(mango, salty, sweet)
More about Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
Item pic

 

Kabob Korner

12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Lassi$5.00
Lassi is an excellent source of probiotics. It is a delicious creamy drink with mango, Home made-yogurt, and a little sugar. It's cool and refreshing on a hot day
Mango Lassi$5.00
Mango lassi is an excellent source of probiotics. It is a delicious creamy drink with mango, Home made-yogurt, and a little sugar. It's cool and refreshing on a hot day
More about Kabob Korner
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Traveler's Table

520 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.2 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Lassi Panna Cotta$11.00
cardamom yogurt, garam masala-mango chutney, crushed pistachios
More about Traveler's Table

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Taco Salad

Pappardelle

Corn Dogs

Chocolate Croissants

German Chocolate Cake

Pad Thai

Cobbler

Wonton Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston