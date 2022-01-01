Lassi in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve lassi
FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON
|Lassi
|$5.00
Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston
|Lassi Half Gallon
A blend of sweet yogurt, milk and sugar.
|Assorted Lassi Gallon
|$35.00
Yogurt drink with your choice of flavor(Mango, Sweet, Salty)
|Lassi
Yogurt drink with your choice of flavor
(mango, salty, sweet)
Kabob Korner
12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston
|Sweet Lassi
|$5.00
Lassi is an excellent source of probiotics. It is a delicious creamy drink with mango, Home made-yogurt, and a little sugar. It's cool and refreshing on a hot day
|Mango Lassi
|$5.00
Mango lassi is an excellent source of probiotics. It is a delicious creamy drink with mango, Home made-yogurt, and a little sugar. It's cool and refreshing on a hot day