Leche cake in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve leche cake
More about Common Bond Bistro
Common Bond Bistro
2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake
|$12.00
dark chocolate coffee cake, topped with a layer of dulce de leche and crunchy chocolate streusel
More about CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
218 Gray Street, Houston
|Tres Leches Cake Cup
|$4.95
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON
|Tres Leches Cake (Slice)
|$5.50
More about Common Bond Bistro
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake
|$12.00
dark chocolate coffee cake, topped with a layer of dulce de leche and crunchy chocolate streusel
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St A, Houston
|TRES LECHES CAKE
|$7.95
More about Common Bond On The Go
Common Bond On The Go
7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston
|Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake
|$12.00