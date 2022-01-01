Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leche cake in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve leche cake

Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake$12.00
dark chocolate coffee cake, topped with a layer of dulce de leche and crunchy chocolate streusel
More about Common Bond Bistro
Item pic

 

CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee

218 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake Cup$4.95
More about CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
Banner pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL

14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake (Slice)$5.50
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake$12.00
dark chocolate coffee cake, topped with a layer of dulce de leche and crunchy chocolate streusel
More about Common Bond Bistro
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

2009 W 34th St A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
TRES LECHES CAKE$7.95
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Item pic

 

Common Bond On The Go

7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake$12.00
More about Common Bond On The Go
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (5017 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake$12.00
dark chocolate coffee cake, topped with a layer of dulce de leche and crunchy chocolate streusel
More about Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

