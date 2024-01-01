Lemon tarts in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve lemon tarts
More about Local Foods Rice Village/LFM
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Foods Rice Village/LFM
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Lemon & Blood Orange Tart
|$12.00
White Chocolate Mousse, Pine Nuts
More about Tiny Boxwoods - Houston
Tiny Boxwoods - Houston
3614 W Alabama Street, Houston
|Lemon Tart
|$10.00
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen
Lúa Viet Kitchen
1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON
|GF Lemon Tart
|$8.50
Gluten Free Lemon Meringue Tartlet. Just the right amount of tartness balance with a fluffy meringue top.
Allergies : Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)