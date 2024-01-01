Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lemon tarts in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve lemon tarts

Local Foods image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods Rice Village/LFM

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon & Blood Orange Tart$12.00
White Chocolate Mousse, Pine Nuts
More about Local Foods Rice Village/LFM
Consumer pic

 

Della Coffee

1000 W Gray St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemon Tart (GF)$3.00
More about Della Coffee
Banner pic

 

Tiny Boxwoods - Houston

3614 W Alabama Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Tart$10.00
More about Tiny Boxwoods - Houston
Item pic

 

Lúa Viet Kitchen

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Lemon Tart$8.50
Gluten Free Lemon Meringue Tartlet. Just the right amount of tartness balance with a fluffy meringue top.
Allergies : Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen
Item pic

 

Anonymous Eats

3701 Kirby Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Tart$8.25
More about Anonymous Eats

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Garlic Cheese Bread

Pork Belly

Avocado Sandwiches

Enchiladas

Beef Noodles

Sweet Corn

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Rotisserie Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

No reviews yet

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston