Lentil soup in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve lentil soup

Item pic

 

La Fendee - 1402 Westheimer Rd

1402 Westheimer Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lentil Soup$8.00
famous original la fendee lentil soup, made daily
More about La Fendee - 1402 Westheimer Rd
Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet - Memorial

14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (113 reviews)
Takeout
HB Spiced Lentil Soup$6.00
Slow-simmered lentils, ginger, turmeric, onion, bay leaves.
*Vegan
*Gluten-Friendly
More about Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet - Memorial
Banner pic

 

Cafe Petra Greek & Lebanese Restaurant - 8498 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Unit 700

8498 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Unit 700, pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Adas-Lentils Soup$4.95
More about Cafe Petra Greek & Lebanese Restaurant - 8498 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Unit 700

