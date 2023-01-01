Lentil soup in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve lentil soup
La Fendee - 1402 Westheimer Rd
1402 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Lentil Soup
|$8.00
famous original la fendee lentil soup, made daily
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet - Memorial
14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON
|HB Spiced Lentil Soup
|$6.00
Slow-simmered lentils, ginger, turmeric, onion, bay leaves.
*Vegan
*Gluten-Friendly