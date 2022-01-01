Lo mein in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve lo mein
04 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Gessner)
3991 South Gessner Road, Houston
|Combo Lo Mein
|$12.99
stir fried egg noodles and vegetables in soy sauce
|Shrimp Lo Mein
|$12.99
stir fried egg noodles and vegetables in soy sauce
Kim Son - Houston
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Vegetarian Lo-Mein
|$13.25
|Lunch Chicken Lo-Mein
|$11.95
|Chicken Lo-Mein
|$13.50
01 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Uvalde)
18 Uvalde Rd., Houston
|Shrimp Lo Mein
|$12.99
stir fried egg noodles, vegetables and shrimp in soy sauce
|Veggie Lo Mein
|$10.99
stir fried egg noodles and vegetables in soy sauce
|Chicken Lo Mein
|$11.99
stir fried egg noodles, vegetables and chicken in soy sauce
Chow Wok Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|N2. Pork Lo Mein
|$7.50
w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion
|N6. Plain Lo Mein
|$5.75
|N3. Shrimp Lo Mein
|$8.25
w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion
The Rice Box - River Oaks
1111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Lo Mein
|$11.49
Our Lo Mein features thick egg noodles stirred with snow peas, carrots and green onion! Great with Beef, chicken or shrimp! OG!