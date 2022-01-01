Lobsters in Houston
Kata Robata Sushi + Grill
3600 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Lobster Ramen
|$26.00
lobster, crab meat, pork, egg noodle, tomato, sesame, garlic, micro cilantro
|Miso Lobster Macaroni & Cheese
|$23.00
Houston Dairymaids parmesan cheese, Marieke gouda, Veldhuizen cheddar, panko, miso
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS
Crawfish Cafe
11209 Bellaire Blvd,Ste C-36, Houston
|Lobster Tail
|$27.99
Armandos
2630 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Lobster Tail
|$43.00
8-10oz lobster tail seasoned and broiled to perfection
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Urban American Kitchen
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Lobster Mac N Cheese
|$16.95
Penne, creamy cheese sauce, sautéed lobster, parmesan bread crumbs
|Lobster Quesadilla
|$13.95
Flour tortilla with Maine lobster, Mozzarella cheese, corn, bell pepper, and cilantro with red bell pepper sauce
|Lobster
|$16.95
English muffin, poached eggs, sauteed lobster, white wine butter, hollandaise sauce
Kim Son - Houston
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Shrimp & Lobster Sauce
|$17.45
Seafood Connection Houston
507 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|Surf N Turf ( Henny Glazed Lamb Chops & Lobster tail)
|$50.00
|Lobster Tail Fried
|$20.00
Chow Wok Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|S11. Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce
w/ Peas, Carrots. Lobster Sauce (White Sauce & Egg Whites)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Upper Kirby Bistro
2736 Virginia Street, Houston
|Lobster & Shrimp Ravioli
|$34.00
Lulu's River Oaks
2518 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Lobster Ravioli
|$38.00
Corn ravioli, lobster butter sauce, lobster, chives
Max's Wine Dive
4720 Washington Ave., Houston
|Chicken Fried Lobster Tail
|$49.99
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Soma Sushi
4820 Washington Ave., Houston
|Lobster Risotto
|$15.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
Roka Akor | Houston
2929 Weslayan St, Houston
|Lobster Miso Soup
|$11.00
|$11.00
|Lobster and Gulf Shrimp Dumplings
|$24.00
|$24.00
Gotti's
811 St Emanuel St, Houston
|Fried Lobster w/ Gotti's Seafood Fried Rice
|$32.95
This rich and flavorful Lobster tail is battered in buttermilk and fried to perfection and fried to perfection. Our seafood rice is filled with chicken, shrimp, craw fish tails, eggs and vegetables.
Yi Peng Thai Dining
798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON
|Lobster Pad Thai
|$28.00
CHEESE
Montrose Cheese & Wine
1618 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Scout Atlantic Canadian Lobster
|$24.00
Scout’s lobster is a classic: lobster claw knuckle and tail meat preserved with butter, cold-pressed sunflower oil and salt. The Lobster is MSC certified, wild caught and harvested off the shores of Prince Edward Island, Canada.