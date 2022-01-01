Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Kata Robata Sushi + Grill

3600 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ramen$26.00
lobster, crab meat, pork, egg noodle, tomato, sesame, garlic, micro cilantro
Miso Lobster Macaroni & Cheese$23.00
Houston Dairymaids parmesan cheese, Marieke gouda, Veldhuizen cheddar, panko, miso
More about Kata Robata Sushi + Grill
Crawfish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS

Crawfish Cafe

11209 Bellaire Blvd,Ste C-36, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1063 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Tail$27.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
Main pic

 

Armandos

2630 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Tail$43.00
8-10oz lobster tail seasoned and broiled to perfection
More about Armandos
Item pic

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Mac N Cheese$16.95
Penne, creamy cheese sauce, sautéed lobster, parmesan bread crumbs
Lobster Quesadilla$13.95
Flour tortilla with Maine lobster, Mozzarella cheese, corn, bell pepper, and cilantro with red bell pepper sauce
Lobster$16.95
English muffin, poached eggs, sauteed lobster, white wine butter, hollandaise sauce
More about Urban American Kitchen
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Lobster Sauce$17.45
More about Kim Son - Houston
Crawfish Cafe image

SEAFOOD

Crawfish Cafe

1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston

Avg 4.4 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Tail$27.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
Seafood Connection Houston image

 

Seafood Connection Houston

507 Westheimer Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Surf N Turf ( Henny Glazed Lamb Chops & Lobster tail)$50.00
Lobster Tail Fried$20.00
More about Seafood Connection Houston
Chow Wok Houston image

 

Chow Wok Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
S11. Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce
w/ Peas, Carrots. Lobster Sauce (White Sauce & Egg Whites)
More about Chow Wok Houston
Upper Kirby Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Upper Kirby Bistro

2736 Virginia Street, Houston

Avg 4.2 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster & Shrimp Ravioli$34.00
More about Upper Kirby Bistro
Item pic

 

Lulu's River Oaks

2518 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Ravioli$38.00
Corn ravioli, lobster butter sauce, lobster, chives
More about Lulu's River Oaks
Max's Wine Dive image

 

Max's Wine Dive

4720 Washington Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Lobster Tail$49.99
More about Max's Wine Dive
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Soma Sushi

4820 Washington Ave., Houston

Avg 3.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Risotto$15.00
More about Soma Sushi
Bocca image

 

Bocca

250 Assay Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$35.00
More about Bocca
Roka Akor | Houston image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Roka Akor | Houston

2929 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Miso Soup$11.00
Lobster Miso Soup
Lobster and Gulf Shrimp Dumplings$24.00
Lobster and Gulf Shrimp Dumplings
More about Roka Akor | Houston
Max's Wine Dive image

 

Max's Wine Dive

214 Fairview St #2, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Tail Entree$45.00
12303
More about Max's Wine Dive
Fried Lobster w/ Gotti's Seafood Fried Rice image

 

Gotti's

811 St Emanuel St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Lobster w/ Gotti's Seafood Fried Rice$32.95
This rich and flavorful Lobster tail is battered in buttermilk and fried to perfection and fried to perfection. Our seafood rice is filled with chicken, shrimp, craw fish tails, eggs and vegetables.
More about Gotti's
Item pic

 

Yi Peng Thai Dining

798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Pad Thai$28.00
More about Yi Peng Thai Dining
Item pic

CHEESE

Montrose Cheese & Wine

1618 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Scout Atlantic Canadian Lobster$24.00
Scout’s lobster is a classic: lobster claw knuckle and tail meat preserved with butter, cold-pressed sunflower oil and salt. The Lobster is MSC certified, wild caught and harvested off the shores of Prince Edward Island, Canada.
More about Montrose Cheese & Wine
Restaurant banner

 

Tres Tacos

212 westheimer rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LANGOSTA - Lobster$5.75
grilled lobster, blackened avocado, chipotle mayo, coleslaw, black beans
More about Tres Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Tandoori

Chips And Salsa

Chocolate Fudge

Garlic Knots

Lamb Shanks

Baby Back Ribs

Chocolate Croissants

Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston