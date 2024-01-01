Lomo in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve lomo
Local Foods Heights
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
|Lomo Saltado
|$22.00
44 Farms Steak, Crispy Potato, Asparagus, Flying Saucer King Trumpet Mushrooms, Atkinson Farms Carrots, Leeks, Peppers, Sesame Seeds, Soy Glaze
Mi Pueblito Restaurant - Houston
9425 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Lomo De Cerdo Asado O Mi Pueblito
|$21.40
Grilled or Mi pueblito style pork loin, served with rice, salad, one choice of fried ripe plantain, fried green plantain, or corn patty, and red beans, black beans, or lentils
|Lomo De Res Asado O Mi Pueblito
|$24.40
Grilled or Mi pueblito style ribeye steak, served with rice, salad, one choice of fried ripe plantain, fried green plantain, or corn patty, and red beans, black beans, or lentils
Peru Cafe Express - 3885 SOUTHWEST FWY
3885 Southwest Freeway, Houston
|Lomo Saltado / Sauteed Beef
|$17.50
Strips of beef sautéed on high flame with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce, and red wine served over French fries with a side of white rice