Lomo in Houston

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve lomo

Local Foods image

 

Local Foods Heights

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lomo Saltado$22.00
44 Farms Steak, Crispy Potato, Asparagus, Flying Saucer King Trumpet Mushrooms, Atkinson Farms Carrots, Leeks, Peppers, Sesame Seeds, Soy Glaze
More about Local Foods Heights
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mi Pueblito Restaurant - Houston

9425 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.2 (775 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lomo De Cerdo Asado O Mi Pueblito$21.40
Grilled or Mi pueblito style pork loin, served with rice, salad, one choice of fried ripe plantain, fried green plantain, or corn patty, and red beans, black beans, or lentils
Lomo De Res Asado O Mi Pueblito$24.40
Grilled or Mi pueblito style ribeye steak, served with rice, salad, one choice of fried ripe plantain, fried green plantain, or corn patty, and red beans, black beans, or lentils
More about Mi Pueblito Restaurant - Houston
Consumer pic

 

Peru Cafe Express - 3885 SOUTHWEST FWY

3885 Southwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lomo Saltado / Sauteed Beef$17.50
Strips of beef sautéed on high flame with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce, and red wine served over French fries with a side of white rice
More about Peru Cafe Express - 3885 SOUTHWEST FWY
Item pic

 

CVCHÉ - - Conservatory Galleria

5353 W Alabama St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lomo Saltado$22.00
Beef tenderloin sautéed with onion, tomatoes, garlic, cilantro and oriental sauce served with white rice and crispy potatoes
More about CVCHÉ - - Conservatory Galleria

