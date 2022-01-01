Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve lox

Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox Tartine$16.00
smoked salmon, lemon cream cheese, shallots, capers, boiled egg, sunflower rye toast
More about Common Bond Bistro
Katz's - Montrose image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lox Appetizer$13.99
Scottish smoked salmon served with cream cheese, capers, lettue, tomato, red onion and toasted Rye
Bagel with Lox$15.99
Sliced Scottish smoked salmon served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, capers, and cream cheese
Scrambled Eggs w/ Lox & Onion$13.99
Served with potato pancake
More about Katz's - Montrose
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox Tartine$16.00
smoked salmon, lemon cream cheese, shallots, capers, boiled egg, sunflower rye toast
More about Common Bond Bistro
Katz's - Heights image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Scrambled Eggs w/ Lox & Onion$13.99
Served with potato pancake
Lox Appetizer$13.99
Scottish smoked salmon served with cream cheese, capers, lettue, tomato, red onion and toasted Rye
Bagel with Lox$15.99
Sliced Scottish smoked salmon served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, capers, and cream cheese
More about Katz's - Heights
Banner pic

 

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox N Latkes$19.95
Crispy golden latkes with pico de gallo and avacado, topped with Nova lox
Nova lox, eggs & onions (L.E.O.)$16.95
Nova Lox
Northern Atlantic salmon, Nova Scotia style Lox - lightly cured and cold smoked to a delicate texture and flavor.
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (5017 reviews)
Takeout
Lox Tartine$16.00
smoked salmon, lemon cream cheese, shallots, capers, boiled egg, sunflower rye toast
More about Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

