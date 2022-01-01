Lox in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve lox
Common Bond Bistro
2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Lox Tartine
|$16.00
smoked salmon, lemon cream cheese, shallots, capers, boiled egg, sunflower rye toast
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Lox Appetizer
|$13.99
Scottish smoked salmon served with cream cheese, capers, lettue, tomato, red onion and toasted Rye
|Bagel with Lox
|$15.99
Sliced Scottish smoked salmon served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, capers, and cream cheese
|Scrambled Eggs w/ Lox & Onion
|$13.99
Served with potato pancake
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Heights
2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Scrambled Eggs w/ Lox & Onion
|$13.99
Served with potato pancake
|Lox Appetizer
|$13.99
Scottish smoked salmon served with cream cheese, capers, lettue, tomato, red onion and toasted Rye
|Bagel with Lox
|$15.99
Sliced Scottish smoked salmon served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, capers, and cream cheese
Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston
|Lox N Latkes
|$19.95
Crispy golden latkes with pico de gallo and avacado, topped with Nova lox
|Nova lox, eggs & onions (L.E.O.)
|$16.95
|Nova Lox
Northern Atlantic salmon, Nova Scotia style Lox - lightly cured and cold smoked to a delicate texture and flavor.