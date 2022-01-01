Mac and cheese in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve mac and cheese
King's BierHaus
2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston
|Mac and Cheese Balls
|$9.00
Cheddar, Gouda, Bacon, and Chipotle Aioli.
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston
|Smoked Mac & Cheese
5411 Empanadas
309 Gray St, Houston
|Mac & Cheese
|$2.99
Macaroni elbows, smoked gouda, white cheddar, asiago cheese,
pimento and scallion.
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
5015 Kirby Drive, Houston
|White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
The Cookshack, The Heights, TX
4015 WASHINGTON AVENUE, Houston
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$2.99
The Brass Tap
922 A Holman, Houston
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$2.50
BB's Tex-Orleans
1737 W. 34th St. Ste. 500, Houston
|Mac & Cheese - Quart
|$13.99
Pasta shell and creamy American cheese sauce.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
|Chalmette Mac & Cheese - Quart
|$21.99
Pasta shell, creamy American cheese sauce, with roast beef debris and homemade dark gravy.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Seafood Connection Houston
507 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|Baked Mac N Cheese
|$4.00
Georgia James
1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Chicken Tenders and Mac N Cheese
|$9.00
3 fried chicken tenders, classic mac and cheese.
The Turkey Leg Hut
4830 Almeda Road, Houston
|Crawfish Mac and Cheese
Our Signature Crawfish Mac and Cheese made with our homemade spices and signature sauce. Topped with shaved Parmesan cheese.
|Crawfish Mac and Cheese Leg
|$28.00
The Famous Turkey Leg Stuffed with our Homemade Crawfish Mac and Cheese
Tex-Orleans Food Company
6154 Westheimer Rd., Houston
BB's Tex-Orleans
3139 Richmond Ave, Houston
BB's Tex-Orleans
1275 Eldridge Parkway, Houston
City Cellars HTX
1801 Binz Street, Houston
|Sriracha Mac N Cheese Balls
|$12.00
Three cheese macaroni balls tossed with sriracha seasoning and dipped in panko. Fried to a golden brown
BB's Tex-Orleans
2701 White Oak Dr, Houston
Batanga
908 Congress Ave, Houston
|Batanga Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Turkey Leg Hut Express
4902 Almeda, Houston
|Cajun Crawfish Mac & Cheese Leg
|$28.00
BB's Tex-Orleans
6154 Westheimer Rd, Houston
J-Bar-M Barbecue
2201 Leeland St, Houston
|Family Size Mac + Cheese
|$35.00
**DISREGARD NOTE ABOVE ABOUT "PICKUP FOR NOW". ALL ORDERS PICKED UP 12.24.21. We will confirm your order upon receipt. Serves 8-10 ppl.
Howdy Hot Chicken
3520 S Shepherd dr., Houston
|MAC N CHEESE
|$3.49
Macaroni and queso cheese with mild seasoning.
Spitfire Hot Chicken
4232 Hwy 6 N, Houston
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
BB's Tex-Orleans
21440 Tomball Pkwy, Houston
