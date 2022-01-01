Mac and cheese in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Mac and Cheese Balls image

SANDWICHES

King's BierHaus

2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1685 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac and Cheese Balls$9.00
Cheddar, Gouda, Bacon, and Chipotle Aioli.
More about King's BierHaus
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack image

 

Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack

3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Mac & Cheese
More about Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
Mac & Cheese image

 

5411 Empanadas

309 Gray St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$2.99
Macaroni elbows, smoked gouda, white cheddar, asiago cheese,
pimento and scallion.
More about 5411 Empanadas
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby image

 

Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby

5015 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese$6.00
More about Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
Killen's Heights image

 

Killen's Heights

101 Heights Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$10.00
More about Killen's Heights
The Cookshack, The Heights, TX image

 

The Cookshack, The Heights, TX

4015 WASHINGTON AVENUE, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Mac & Cheese$2.99
More about The Cookshack, The Heights, TX
The Brass Tap image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

922 A Holman, Houston

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Side Mac & Cheese$2.50
More about The Brass Tap
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

1737 W. 34th St. Ste. 500, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese - Quart$13.99
Pasta shell and creamy American cheese sauce.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Chalmette Mac & Cheese - Quart$21.99
Pasta shell, creamy American cheese sauce, with roast beef debris and homemade dark gravy.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
Seafood Connection Houston image

 

Seafood Connection Houston

507 Westheimer Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baked Mac N Cheese$4.00
More about Seafood Connection Houston
Jeannie Maes image

 

Jeannie Maes

12830 Scarsdale Blvd, Houston

Avg 3 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac and cheese$5.50
More about Jeannie Maes
Georgia James image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Georgia James

1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (4889 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders and Mac N Cheese$9.00
3 fried chicken tenders, classic mac and cheese.
More about Georgia James
Crawfish Mac and Cheese image

 

The Turkey Leg Hut

4830 Almeda Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crawfish Mac and Cheese
Our Signature Crawfish Mac and Cheese made with our homemade spices and signature sauce. Topped with shaved Parmesan cheese.
Crawfish Mac and Cheese Leg$28.00
The Famous Turkey Leg Stuffed with our Homemade Crawfish Mac and Cheese
More about The Turkey Leg Hut
Tex-Orleans Food Company image

 

Tex-Orleans Food Company

6154 Westheimer Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chalmette Mac & Cheese - Quart$21.99
Pasta shell, creamy American cheese sauce, with roast beef debris and homemade dark gravy.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Mac & Cheese - Quart$13.99
Pasta shell and creamy American cheese sauce.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about Tex-Orleans Food Company
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

BB's Tex-Orleans

3139 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 3.5 (501 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese - Quart$13.99
Pasta shell and creamy American cheese sauce.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Chalmette Mac & Cheese - Quart$21.99
Pasta shell, creamy American cheese sauce, with roast beef debris and homemade dark gravy.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

1275 Eldridge Parkway, Houston

Avg 4 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese - Quart$13.99
Pasta shell and creamy American cheese sauce.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Chalmette Mac & Cheese - Quart$21.99
Pasta shell, creamy American cheese sauce, with roast beef debris and homemade dark gravy.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
Sriracha Mac N Cheese Balls image

FRENCH FRIES

City Cellars HTX

1801 Binz Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sriracha Mac N Cheese Balls$12.00
Three cheese macaroni balls tossed with sriracha seasoning and dipped in panko. Fried to a golden brown
More about City Cellars HTX
Bar 2200 image

PASTA • GRILL • CHICKEN

Bar 2200

2200 Southwest Freeway, Houston

Avg 2.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac n Cheese$4.00
More about Bar 2200
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese image

 

The Waffle Bus

1540 W Alabama St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese$4.49
More about The Waffle Bus
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

2701 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 5 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Chalmette Mac & Cheese - Quart$21.99
Pasta shell, creamy American cheese sauce, with roast beef debris and homemade dark gravy.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Mac & Cheese - Quart$13.99
Pasta shell and creamy American cheese sauce.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
Batanga image

WRAPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Batanga

908 Congress Ave, Houston

Avg 3.2 (1300 reviews)
Takeout
Batanga Mac & Cheese$6.00
More about Batanga
Turkey Leg Hut Express image

 

Turkey Leg Hut Express

4902 Almeda, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Crawfish Mac & Cheese Leg$28.00
More about Turkey Leg Hut Express
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

6154 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1768 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese - Quart$13.99
Pasta shell and creamy American cheese sauce.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Chalmette Mac & Cheese - Quart$21.99
Pasta shell, creamy American cheese sauce, with roast beef debris and homemade dark gravy.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
J-Bar-M Barbecue image

 

J-Bar-M Barbecue

2201 Leeland St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Family Size Mac + Cheese$35.00
**DISREGARD NOTE ABOVE ABOUT "PICKUP FOR NOW". ALL ORDERS PICKED UP 12.24.21. We will confirm your order upon receipt. Serves 8-10 ppl.
More about J-Bar-M Barbecue
Restaurant banner

 

Bosscat - HTX

4310 Westheimer Rd #150, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac N Cheese$20.00
More about Bosscat - HTX
MAC N CHEESE image

SANDWICHES

Howdy Hot Chicken

3520 S Shepherd dr., Houston

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
MAC N CHEESE$3.49
Macaroni and queso cheese with mild seasoning.
More about Howdy Hot Chicken
Spitfire Hot Chicken image

 

Spitfire Hot Chicken

4232 Hwy 6 N, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$4.00
More about Spitfire Hot Chicken
BB's Tex-Orleans image

 

BB's Tex-Orleans

21440 Tomball Pkwy, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese - Quart$13.99
Pasta shell and creamy American cheese sauce.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Chalmette Mac & Cheese - Quart$21.99
Pasta shell, creamy American cheese sauce, with roast beef debris and homemade dark gravy.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Enchiladas

Sweet Potato Fries

Scallops

Barbacoas

Macarons

Gumbo

Wonton Soup

Cheese Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Upper Kirby

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston