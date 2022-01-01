Macarons in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve macarons
Common Bond On The Go
3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Chocolate Macaron
|$2.50
|Birthday Macaron
|$2.50
|Strawberry Macaron
|$2.50
Common Bond Bistro
2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Birthday Macaron
|$2.50
|Popping Peppermint Macaron
|$2.50
Common Bond On The Go
2850 Fannin St Ste 100, Houston
|Chocolate Macaron
|$2.50
|Birthday Macaron
|$2.50
|Strawberry Macaron
|$2.50
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Popping Peppermint Macaron
|$2.50
|Birthday Macaron
|$2.50
Common Bond On The Go
7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston
|Tiramisu Macaron
|$2.50
|White Chocolate Lavender Macaron
|$2.50
|Strawberry Macaron
|$2.50
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond On the Go
601 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Birthday Macaron
|$2.50
|Vanilla Macaron
|$2.50
|Tiramisu Macaron
|$2.50
Common Bond Brasserie
800 Capitol Street, Houston
|Birthday Macaron
|$2.50
|Popping Peppermint Macaron
|$2.50
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Birthday Macaron
|$2.50
|Popping Peppermint Macaron
|$2.50
Common Bond On The Go
4201 Main St Ste 110, Houston
|Vanilla Macaron
|$2.50
|Birthday Macaron
|$2.50
|Chocolate Macaron
|$2.50
Common Bond On The Go
2229 San Felipe St, Ste 150, Houston
|Vanilla Macaron
|$2.50
|Strawberry Macaron
|$2.50
|Chocolate Macaron
|$2.50