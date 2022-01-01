Mahi mahi in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Local Foods
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Grilled Mahi
|$24.00
Basmati Rice, Roasted Local Vegetables, Kale, Citrus Crema
|Mahi Mahi Pita
|$16.00
Charcoal grilled, heirloom tomato-cucumber salad, citrus cream served with twice cooked fries
|Grilled Mahi Mahi
|$24.00
Marinated Artichoke Salad, Pomodoro Tomatoes, Grilled Olives, Dill Sunchoke Puree
Burger Joint
2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Grilled Mahi-Mahi Sandwich
|$12.99
Grilled Mahi-Mahi, avocado, red onion, tomato,baby arugula, creamy avocado
Senate Avenue Brewing Company
16000 Dillard Drive Suite F, Jersey Village
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$14.00
Bocca
250 Assay Suite 100, Houston
|Mahi Mahi
|$31.00
Grilled Artichoke, Lemon, Garlic Butter
