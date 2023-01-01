Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mango lassi in
Houston
/
Houston
/
Mango Lassi
Houston restaurants that serve mango lassi
Shiv Sagar
6662 Southwest Fwy, Houston
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$3.99
More about Shiv Sagar
Kabob Korner
12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$5.00
Mango Lassi is a traditional drink from Lahore Pakistan, Made with our homemade yogurt. it is an excellent source of probiotics with great health benefits. It's cool and refreshing on a hot day
More about Kabob Korner
