Mango lassi in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve mango lassi

Banner pic

 

Shiv Sagar

6662 Southwest Fwy, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Lassi$3.99
More about Shiv Sagar
Item pic

 

Kabob Korner

12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mango Lassi$5.00
Mango Lassi is a traditional drink from Lahore Pakistan, Made with our homemade yogurt. it is an excellent source of probiotics with great health benefits. It's cool and refreshing on a hot day
More about Kabob Korner

